"We not about to have no parade": Cam Newton makes feelings clear on Jerry Jones skipping Micah Parsons tribute as ex-Cowboys LB returns to Dallas

Former quarterback Cam Newton backed Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ stance on not honoring Micah Parsons with a tribute video when the Green Bay Packers visit AT&T Stadium this weekend.

Jones confirmed earlier in the week that Dallas would not roll out a tribute video for Parsons’ first game back in Arlington since the August trade.

Newton, host of the podcast "4th&1 With Cam Newton", addressed the subject during its Friday episode. When asked by a listener to weigh in, Newton said he didn’t view the lack of ceremony as a slight.

"He ain't wrong, and you know what, man? I've been agreeing with the Dallas Cowboys way too much for my liking," Newton said (Timestamp: 4:04). "But before we sit up here and have me as Jerry Jones go down to the individuals to create a tribute video, this ain't that. We not about to have no parade."

Micah Parsons worries about winning, not the tribute video

On Aug. 28, the Dallas Cowboys sent the three-time All-Pro pass rusher to Green Bay in exchange for defensive tackle Kenny Clark and future draft capital. The Packers later made Micah Parsons the league’s highest-paid non-quarterback with a four-year extension.

Parsons, for his part, told reporters he wasn’t offended by the decision and stressed he was more concerned with helping Green Bay win. He has already made an impact for the Packers, recording a sack in his debut and several quarterback hits in the weeks since.

"There's a lot of things I can consider disrespectful throughout this process, but I wouldn't say the tribute is one of them," Parsons said on Wednesday. "I just think there's hard feelings maybe there for them, but, for me, I'm happy where I'm at. And we've got a really good football team. So I guess I can (receive) my tribute in a win, I hope."

Dallas, meanwhile, has been adjusting to life without Parsons. The Cowboys enter Week 4 with a 1-2 record and the challenge of slowing Parsons on Sunday. Jerry Jones has voiced confidence in his roster, saying the team is ready for the primetime stage.

