"We’re that annoying couple": Braxton Berrios' GF, Alix Earle, jokingly calls out her PDA with Texans WR

Wide receiver Braxton Berrios is dating influencer Alix Earle. The couple met in February 2023 before making their relationship public in November. On Feb. 4 this year, the couple celebrated their two-year anniversary.

With NFL players enjoying the offseason, Braxton Berrios is spending more time and making memories with Earle. On Instagram, Earle shared a story of herself clinging to the wide receiver in public.

In the caption, she joked about how they love to do PDA, writing:

"We are that annoying couple in public places hanging on each other."

Alix Earle's Instagram story

Berrios spent the last two seasons with the Miami Dolphins, but his 2024 campaign was marred by a season-ending injury. After the underwhelming campaign, the wide receiver signed a one-year deal worth around $2 million with the Houston Texans in March.

Braxton Berrios' girlfriend talked about the injury situation and how it was a 'scary' experience. In October 2024, on the Hot Mess with Alix Earle podcast, she talked about learning about her boyfriend's season-ending injury and her response to the situation.

"Right as I turn the game on, they said, 'Braxton Berrios in tent with an injury, and that's the last thing you wanna hear. ... I couldn't see the game, so I didn't know what type of injury. That could mean anything," Earle said.

"I'm in the airport like I literally felt all the blood rushing from my face ... and Braxton calls me and I pick up. I knew right away that it was bad and just hearing his voice. I've never heard him like that before."

Braxton Berrios believes his injury helped him develop a closer bond with his girlfriend, Alix Earle

In February, Braxton Berrios, in an exclusive interview with THE PEOPLE, talked about his season-ending injury.

According to the wide receiver, the tough phase helped him get closer to his girlfriend. Berrios also expressed his gratitude to Earle for being his pillar of support through all the rough times.

"Truthfully, with the knee injury, it could've gone one of two ways, and it brought us a lot closer," Berrios said.

"We obviously support each other and I think it means a little bit more when somebody supports you when you need them. ... this was ... the first time in our relationship where I felt like I truly needed (her support) for an extended period of time. She showed up for me then and continues to."

Berrios will look to redeeming himself with the Texans. During his two-season stint with the Dolphins, he recorded 238 yards and one touchdown receiving.

