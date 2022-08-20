"We're good" - Jerry Jones finally responds to rumors linking Antonio Brown to Dallas Cowboys

Jerry Jones has some bad news for Antonio Brown, who told TMZ to have the Cowboys owner call the controversial wide receiver for a contract. The news? You're out of luck, Mr. Brown.

Daily Loud @DailyLoud Antonio Brown says tell Jerry Jones to call him & he misses Tom Brady passes because he is still open Antonio Brown says tell Jerry Jones to call him & he misses Tom Brady passes because he is still open https://t.co/je2tqkz6BK

In response to Brown's request, Jones told TMZ Sports, "We're good." Then, he added, "But we want to give these young guys a real chance to make this team."

So from the sounds of it, the man that walked out on his team this past January won't be walking into a new situation just because he wants to.

Top option Amari Cooper was traded to the Browns earlier this offseason. The Cowboys will also be without Michael Gallup and James Washington this fall. CeeDee Lamb is also currently dealing with a minor foot injury. Pursuing some young blood to fill in the cracks is most certainly a preferred option to the high-maintanence Brown.

The young guys Jerry Jones was referring to in Cowboys WR room

The receivers that are likely to snag the final roster spots on the Cowboys include third-round draft pick Jalen Tolbert, undrafted Dennis Houston and reigning USFL MVP KaVontae Turpin.

CBS Sports' Jared Dubin provided the Cowboys WR room's updates during training camp, and it appears Antonio Brown wouldn't have a spot unless they created a whole new one for him:

"Third-round pick Tolbert is seemingly locked in as one of the starters in three-receiver sets, while Brown, a sixth-year veteran mostly known for his run-blocking, is apparently having the best camp of the non-Lamb wideouts. Undrafted rookie Dennis Houston has been getting first-team snaps throughout camp as well, while Fehoko has apparently stepped up his game since the pads went on."

"Things seem very much in flux, and could change dramatically depending on Gallup's health status, as his having to start the season on the PUP list in addition to Washington would likely necessitate keeping an extra wideout or two."

The Cowboys are coming off one of their most promising seasons in recent history, but like most seasons in Dallas, things ended in disappointment come playoff time. Again.

RB Ezekiel Elliott could be coming into his final season with the franchise. Meanwhile, QB Dak Prescott is entering his second season post-ACL tear during the pandemic-stricken empty stadium 2020 season. If things don't improve in the "Big D," there could be a big teardown coming for Jerry Jones' Cowboys.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit TMZ Sports and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Windy Goodloe