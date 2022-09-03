"We have two ears and one mouth for a reason" - Aaron Rodgers believes people talk too much, don't listen enough, and live in echo chambers 

Aaron Rodgers made his usual appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Friday afternoon. Of course, beyond the upcoming football season, Pat McAfee asked Rodgers about his use of the psychedelic drug Ayahuasca. He also queried him about his comments on Joe Rogan's show.

Rodgers told McAfee that taking Ayahuasca was part of working on his mental health and self-care. He then went on to speak about the current temperature of the nation.

Aaron Rodgers stated his belief that people should listen more than they speak. He also thinks that social media is the problem for most of the issues that people face today.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback also believes that people read too much into one opinion and should see every situation from different angles. This, he believes, will help them come up with their own opinion on a subject matter after fully listening, instead of just responding.

"Well, it was great. And I, you know, I say it again. You know, we have two ears and one mouth for a reason. So often with social media, and we're all guilty of it. You know, we speak twice as often as we listen. And in order to come together as a country and come together as people and connect, you have to listen to other people's opinions, and a lot of times, it's that you don't agree with?"

He emphasized his point further:

"Because the only way to test your own belief system and to have it ingrained at a deeper cellular level is to have it challenged. Right? Not to live in an echo chamber where you're repeating the same things and hearing the same things and locking in the same algorithms that give you the same opinion and belief over and over and over and over again.

"That's how division happens, because there's absolutely zero room for people to connect and, at least, just listen to what you have to say."

Rodgers then added:

"And I think it's an important, you know, lesson to learn or skill to practice, is to to listen, to understand, not to listen, to respond."

What is Ayahuasca that Aaron Rodgers confessed to trying?

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers recently stated that when he traveled to Peru, he tried the psychedellic drug Ayahuasca. On "The Pat McAfee Show," he went as far as to say that he enjoys football even more since taking the drug.

While Ayahuasca isn't legal in the United States, many have wondered what exactly it is, and what the effects are.

According to healthine.com, Ayahuasca is a psychedellic drug that is consumed in teas or other beverages by boiling the leaves. The Amazonian tribes believe that it helps a person spiritually and allows them to think clearer.

Which would explain the reasoning for Aaron Rodgers to say that he has had a spiritual enlightenment and believes he sees the world more clearly.

