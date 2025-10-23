"We want to correct things": Josh Allen gets real about what needs to change after Bills’ two straight losses

Josh Allen didn’t dodge the blame for the Buffalo Bills' recent struggles. The quarterback said turnovers have stalled drives and momentum, contributing to a two-game skid that dropped the team out of the AFC East lead.

Ad

After a 4-0 start and weeks of early dominance, the Bills offense has hit turbulence heading into Sunday’s clash with the Carolina Panthers.

Allen reflected on Wednesday on the team’s mindset coming out of the bye week.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Obviously we wanna score on every single drive," Allen told reporters. "It takes everybody on the field to execute their job, and a big part of that is quarterback play. And again, we've turned the ball over the last couple of games. So it starts with me. But again, we're looking forward to getting back on track and having a good week of practice and trusting each other.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"And again, just going out there and, and playing football, but having fun. Don't have to get tight, don't have to change everything. Obviously, we wanna correct things. We don't have to do a complete overhaul. We still trust our guys and we still are, are gonna rely on our guys to go out there and make some plays and, that's ultimately what we gotta do."

Ad

alex brasky @alexbrasky Josh Allen on Bills' recent offensive struggles: "Don't have to change everything. Obviously we want to correct things, but we don't have to do a complete overhaul."

Ad

Buffalo slipped one game behind New England after losing to Atlanta on Monday Night Football. The Patriots, winners of four straight, sit atop the division.

Josh Allen outlines the mindset to avoid a longer slide

Buffalo Bills v Atlanta Falcons - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

The Bills haven’t lost three straight games since Josh Allen’s rookie season in 2018. Each of Buffalo’s playoff campaigns over the past six years included a two-game lull, but the team has always rebounded before the slide stretched further.

Ad

Allen stressed that resilience comes from how the locker room responds when things tighten.

"Maybe not just overlooking some of the smaller things that are going on, within the games and in practice and making sure that we're staying together and coming together," Allen told reporters on Wednesday.

"Staying together is one thing, but coming together after two losses is a completely different thing and it takes a lot of resilience and it takes a tight unit to do that, so that's what we're trying to do."

Ad

Meanwhile, Buffalo’s defense has been leaking big plays against the run, allowing nearly six yards per carry through seven weeks. That has fueled criticism across national media, including from former Patriots receiver Julian Edelman. He said on Fox on Sunday that the Bills “look like a team trending down.”

Carolina has won three consecutive games. It will enter Sunday's matchup at 4-3 and above .500 for the first time in four years.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

Buffalo Bills Nation! Check out the latest Buffalo Bills Schedule and dive into the latest Bills Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.