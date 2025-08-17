  • home icon
  "Weak a** chip ate that MF like BBQ": Abdul Carter roasts Jets' Stone Smartt hours after suffering brutal chip block during second preseason game

By Orlando Silva
Modified Aug 17, 2025 18:36 GMT
"Weak a** chip ate that MF like BBQ": Abdul Carter roasts Jets' Stone Smartt hours after suffering brutal chip block during second preseason game (Credit: IMAGN)
Abdul Carter didn't mince words about the New York Jets after he was blocked by tight end Stone Smartt during Saturday's preseason game. Carter, who finished with one tackle, attempted to chase quarterback Adrian Martinez, but he found a two-man wall between himself and his target.

As he started running, Stone Smartt stopped and shoved him to the ground. When Carter tried to get up, right tackle Chukwuma Okorafor shoved him again.

Many fans reacted to that moment, with some saying that was Abdul Carter's "welcome to the NFL" play. The New York Giants' rookie defensive end clapped back with a strong message on X (formerly Twitter), calling out the Jets and predicting that play would be the highlight of their season.

"might be the only highlight of the Jets all season⬇️ and we put BTA. weak ass chip ate that mf like bbq," Carter tweeted.
The Giants secured a 31-12 win over the Jets, led by another solid performance from rookie Jaxson Dart. The former Ole Miss Rebels quarterback went 14-for-16 for 137 yards and one touchdown. He was sacked twice and put up a 123.2 passer rating.

Abdul Carter had a discreet game, but his rebuttal to Jets fans clowning him over that Stone Smartt play wasn't quiet at all. The Jets are coming off a 5-12 season with Aaron Rodgers under center, while the Giants posted a 4-13 record with Daniel Jones, Drew Lock and Tommy DeVito splitting starts.

Carter was selected with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, joining a frontline that already featured Kayvon Thibodeaux, Dexter Lawrence and Brian Burns.

Justin Fields praised Abdul Carter, Giants' defense before preseason matchup

Ahead of their preseason clash, Justin Fields, the Jets' new quarterback, lauded the New York Giants' defense. The former Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers player mentioned Abdul Carter as a big reason why the defense might be in for a strong season.

"They're good," Field said. "They're really good. They have speed on the outside with Brian (Burns) on the outside. And, of course, (Dexter Lawrence). He's been a menace for some years now on the inside. I think they're really good. Abdul -- he's good, too. He can move around a lot. . . They're going to be really good up front."

The Giants secured their second win of the preseason against the New York Jets. Fields only threw five passes and completed one, racking up 4 yards.

