Week 4 Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em Flex picks ft. Jaxson Dart, J.K. Dobbins, Javonte Williams, and more

If you’re reading this, hopefully your fantasy football team is 3-0. More than likely, you’ve taken a loss or two. That’s just the game. If you’re 0-3, you need help. It’s tough to come back from a start like this and make the playoffs. It’s not impossible, though. You simply have to grind the waiver wire, make some trades, and get lucky. The final piece of that equation is nailing your weekly lineups. That’s true no matter your record. You should review your roster and the waiver wire to identify who is available that gives you the best chance to score the most fantasy points.

Let’s look at some players I’m feeling for Week 4.

Fantasy Football Week 4 Start 'Em Sit 'Em picks

NFL: New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn

Must Start Picks

1] - Jaxon Dart (QB), New York Giants

It’s about time the Giants made the move to insert Dart as their starting quarterback. This offense was going nowhere with Russell Wilson. Now, with Dart, a first-round pick in April’s draft under center, the G-men can open up their playbook and challenge defenses for once. Dart is an above-average runner. In his final three college seasons, Dart ran well over 115 times per season. In his senior year at Ole Miss, he averaged 38.1 yards per game on the ground. I have no doubt the Giants will unleash his legs (or his offensive line will force him to scramble). This is an upside play for this week and going forward. If you’re struggling at the QB position, add Jaxon Dart. He was razor sharp in the preseason, completing 32 of 47 balls for 372 yards and three scores. That’s incredible for a kid just stepping into his first pro action. Add Dart and enjoy the ride.

2] - Nick Chubb (RB), Houston Texans

I’m not a big fan of Chubb at this point in his career. He’s a two-down plodder who plays on a bad team. The only way I would be excited to play him is in a perfect matchup. Well, let me introduce you to his opponent on Sunday, the Tennessee Titans. This unit allows the 3rd most fantasy points to opposing running backs on the season. Jonathan Taylor just torched them for 102 yards and three touchdowns. Every starting running back has scored on the Titans this season. I believe that Chubb can find the end zone, too. While not elite by any stretch, Chubb will get 10+ carries. Houston’s pass game is pathetic. They need to find an identity, and until they find someone better, it’s Nick Chubb.

3] - J.K. Dobbins (RB), Denver Broncos

A matchup with the Bengals is music to old man Dobbins’ ears. The Cincy front has been dominated thus far, and a very good Broncos line is going to punish them on Monday night. Dobbins has separated himself from rookie R.J. Harvey thus far. Believe it or not, Dobbins is RB 12 in PPR scoring through three weeks. He hasn’t finished lower than RB 16 yet. You can expect 10-15 carries, a couple of targets, and all of the goal-line work. Dobbins has scored in every game this season. The Bengals allow the 2nd most points on the campaign to RBs including a 23.60 outburst to Jordan Mason last week. Through three games, the Bengals have allowed four running backs to score at least 15 fantasy points. Dobbins is going to come through big time, in prime time.

Sit For Better Options

NFL: SEP 21 Bengals at Vikings - Source: Getty

1] - Tee Higgins (WR), Cincinnati Bengals

It’s been rough so far in Cincinnati. Joe Burrow is gone, and we’re left with Jake Browning trying to get our fantasy assets over the finish line in one piece. Last week was a very ugly beginning to the Browning era. Higgins hasn’t done a thing so far in 2025. Just seven receptions and one score for a player many folks were taking in the fourth round of fantasy drafts. This week, Higgins sees a Denver defense that is stifling opposing receivers. Just one wideout has topped 70 yards against the Broncos, and through three games, they’ve allowed just a single touchdown through the air. Higgins has yet to top 60 yards in a game. I’m not seeing it against Patrick Surtain and friends.

2] - Zach Ertz (TE), Washington Commanders

What a story Ertz has been. Currently TE 7 in PPR scoring thanks to 12 catches and two touchdowns. His opponent on Sunday is Atlanta, which is currently the best defense at defending the tight end position. On the year, the Falcons have allowed 5.80 total points to TEs. That’s incredible. Atlanta has very athletic linebackers who can run and a speedy secondary that has disrupted anything over the middle of the field. Ertz isn’t much for run after the catch. He’s more of a catch-and-fall-down type of player. That said, if he doesn’t score, he’s coming up small on Sunday. I’m envisioning another 3 for 38 day like Ertz notched last week with Marcus Mariota at quarterback. I’m finding another option if possible.

3] - Javonte Williams (RB), Dallas Cowboys

I’m very impressed with what I’ve seen from Williams to start the year. Two weeks with 20+ points and some impressive work out of the backfield as a receiver have the former Bronco sitting as the RB 7 in PPR scoring. On Sunday, Williams and the Cowboys face former teammate Micah Parsons and his new pals from Green Bay. This Packers defense is smothering running backs like melted Wisconsin cheese on a burger. Only one back has gone over 25 yards on this defense, and that was Quinshon Judkins last week. I believe the Packers will be focused and fired up on national television to bury Dallas and show the league they are the best defense in the league. I’m giving Williams 40 yards rushing and three catches for 15. The Packers win big on Sunday night.

