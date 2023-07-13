Well before $503,000,000 contract, Patrick Mahomes had two dream careers: How Chiefs QB made major NFL decision

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has become one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL over the last five years. He succeeded Alex Smith in 2018 in his second season and won league MVP.

Since then, he's won two Super Bowls, two Super Bowl MVPs, and another league MVP while leading the league in touchdown passes twice and passing yards once.

His massive success early on earned him a ten-year extension worth $477 million with $26 million in bonuses worth up to a total of $503 million. This became the largest contract in sports history.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, Mahomes' dream wasn't always to become a successful NFL QB. His dream as a child was to be a baseball player like his father. Mahomes opened up about it on the new Netflix series "Quarterback":

"When I was a kid, I did not want to be a football player. I wanted to be a baseball player. My dad was a baseball player. So my dream was to play baseball. But if I wasn't a baseball player, I wanted to be a lawyer. I grew up playing baseball and I thought that was kind of gonna be what I did.

"I started playing quarterback position as a junior in high school. And I remember when I got on varsity for the first time. And went out there to play quarterback and was at the stadium on Friday night lights in Texas. That's when I really feel in love with it."

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate



Can’t wait to see this.



(via



The new Netflix docu-series, "Quarterback," featuring Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota, looks absolutely AMAZING.Can’t wait to see this.(via @PatMcAfeeShow The new Netflix docu-series, "Quarterback," featuring Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota, looks absolutely AMAZING.Can’t wait to see this.(via @PatMcAfeeShow) https://t.co/SHuBTO63XK

Can Patrick Mahomes surpass Tom Brady as the G.O.A.T.?

Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady during Kansas City Chiefs v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Could Patrick Mahomes surpass Tom Brady as the greatest quarterback of all time? It's far-fetched, but there's a small possibility.

Mahomes has been arguably the best QB in the last five years and his accolades throughout six seasons are second to none.

Thus far, Mahomes has thrown for 24,241 yards, 192 touchdowns, and 49 interceptions. He also has two league MVPs, two Super Bowls, and five Pro Bowls.

Brady's stats at the age of 27 were 8,035 yards, 123 touchdowns, and 66 interceptions. Brady also won three Super Bowls and two MVPs in his 20s.

By the numbers, if Mahomes plays until 46 like Brady, he will likely surpass his numbers. If he can win a few more league MVPs and Super Bowls along the way, then maybe he can surpass Brady as the greatest of all time.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault

Poll : 0 votes