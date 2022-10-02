"Well back to bed I go, FML" - NFL fans left running Fantasy Football disaster thanks to Alvin Kamara injury status for game against Vikings

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was listed as 'questionable' heading into Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. However, he ended up not playing and this caused considerable heartburn to many fans.

This game was the first NFL contest to be played in London this season and kicked off at 9:30 AM EST.

This meant that fans had to wake up early to set up their fantasy teams, place bets, and of course, watch the game. The match took place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

At 8:00 AM EST, NFL insider Adam Schefter announced that Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been announced as inactive for the game. The Saints called up Latavius Murray from the practice squad to replace Kamara.

On Saturday night, there was little to no doubt that the running back would start the game the following day, especially since he played in Week 3 against the Carolina Panthers. This allowed many fantasy football managers to retain him in their starting lineups.

Twitter was loaded with fan reactions to the Alvin Kamara news early on Sunday morning. NFL fans were not pleased that they awoke early just to find out that the star was not playing.

Some wished that the news had been released early enough to give them time to make changes. Some others didn't get up early enough to make the necessary changes to the team. Others regretted drafting the running back to their fantasy team at all.

However, there were Minnesota Vikings fans who were hopeful that their team could pull of a win over the Saints who were dealing with numerous injuries across the roster. Either way, NFL fans didn't wake up excited and ready for gameday as they typically do.

Justin Fields Fan Page @TheLifeOfEWill Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter First big inactive of the day: Saints’ RB Alvin Kamara is inactive for this morning’s game in London vs. the Vikings due to his rib injury.



Saints elevated RB Latavius Murray from their practice squad this weekend.



Thanks for letting me know when I was sleeping so I couldn't bench him smh

Mikey Marchese @MikeyMarchese11 Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter First big inactive of the day: Saints’ RB Alvin Kamara is inactive for this morning’s game in London vs. the Vikings due to his rib injury.



Saints elevated RB Latavius Murray from their practice squad this weekend.



Mikey Marchese @MikeyMarchese11
Thanks Adam! My day is now ruined with Kamara sitting in my RB2 slot. I appreciate it.

Ed Kramer @ekramer93 twitter.com/adamschefter/s… Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter First big inactive of the day: Saints’ RB Alvin Kamara is inactive for this morning’s game in London vs. the Vikings due to his rib injury.



Saints elevated RB Latavius Murray from their practice squad this weekend.



Ed Kramer @ekramer93
God what a waste of a pick #neveragain

teddie hat @Negro_Izanagi Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter First big inactive of the day: Saints’ RB Alvin Kamara is inactive for this morning’s game in London vs. the Vikings due to his rib injury.



Saints elevated RB Latavius Murray from their practice squad this weekend.



teddie hat @Negro_Izanagi
I woke up at 8 on a Sunday for this

Kirbzzzzz @GiyuTom42034 twitter.com/adamschefter/s… Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter First big inactive of the day: Saints’ RB Alvin Kamara is inactive for this morning’s game in London vs. the Vikings due to his rib injury.



Saints elevated RB Latavius Murray from their practice squad this weekend.



Kirbzzzzz @GiyuTom42034
If the Vikings lose this game Im gonna riot #SKOL

Sam Corcoran @The_SamCorcoran Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter First big inactive of the day: Saints’ RB Alvin Kamara is inactive for this morning’s game in London vs. the Vikings due to his rib injury.



Saints elevated RB Latavius Murray from their practice squad this weekend.



Sam Corcoran @The_SamCorcoran
Love how I get notified about this after the game starts because I'm trying to sleep in… thanks London game for my fantasy loss.

These 9 am games are killing me. Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter First big inactive of the day: Saints’ RB Alvin Kamara is inactive for this morning’s game in London vs. the Vikings due to his rib injury.



Saints elevated RB Latavius Murray from their practice squad this weekend.



GV Art + Apparel @GVartwork
All night they were saying he was planning on playing so I kept him in my lineup. Wake up at 9:40 to see he's out.These 9 am games are killing me.

Adam Maurer @Napple_A_Day Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter First big inactive of the day: Saints’ RB Alvin Kamara is inactive for this morning’s game in London vs. the Vikings due to his rib injury.



Saints elevated RB Latavius Murray from their practice squad this weekend.



Adam Maurer @Napple_A_Day
No excuses for the Vikes today. They need to win this one.

Adam Aizer @AdamAizer Alvin Kamara was started in 85% of CBS leagues. There are going to be some angry Fantasy managers waking up to see the news Alvin Kamara was started in 85% of CBS leagues. There are going to be some angry Fantasy managers waking up to see the news

Why is Saints RB Alvin Kamara out?

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was out of the Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings due to a rib injury. The 27-year-old running back had been listed as questionable for the last three weeks.

He didn't play in Week 2 but did so in Week 3 against the Carolina Panthers. Against Carolina, he had 15 rushes for 91 yards.

Without Kamara playing, the Saints are noticeably weaker on the offense. The New Orleans side has lost their last five games that the running back was out. The Saints are also without quarterback Jameis Winston and wide receiver Michael Thomas.

New Orleans will be hopeful of getting their star running back out on the field for the Week 5 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

