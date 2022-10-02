"Well back to bed I go, FML" - NFL fans left running Fantasy Football disaster thanks to Alvin Kamara injury status for game against Vikings

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was listed as 'questionable' heading into Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. However, he ended up not playing and this caused considerable heartburn to many fans.
This game was the first NFL contest to be played in London this season and kicked off at 9:30 AM EST.
This meant that fans had to wake up early to set up their fantasy teams, place bets, and of course, watch the game. The match took place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
At 8:00 AM EST, NFL insider Adam Schefter announced that Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been announced as inactive for the game. The Saints called up Latavius Murray from the practice squad to replace Kamara.
On Saturday night, there was little to no doubt that the running back would start the game the following day, especially since he played in Week 3 against the Carolina Panthers. This allowed many fantasy football managers to retain him in their starting lineups.
Twitter was loaded with fan reactions to the Alvin Kamara news early on Sunday morning. NFL fans were not pleased that they awoke early just to find out that the star was not playing.
Some wished that the news had been released early enough to give them time to make changes. Some others didn't get up early enough to make the necessary changes to the team. Others regretted drafting the running back to their fantasy team at all.
However, there were Minnesota Vikings fans who were hopeful that their team could pull of a win over the Saints who were dealing with numerous injuries across the roster. Either way, NFL fans didn't wake up excited and ready for gameday as they typically do.
Why is Saints RB Alvin Kamara out?
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was out of the Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings due to a rib injury. The 27-year-old running back had been listed as questionable for the last three weeks.
He didn't play in Week 2 but did so in Week 3 against the Carolina Panthers. Against Carolina, he had 15 rushes for 91 yards.
Without Kamara playing, the Saints are noticeably weaker on the offense. The New Orleans side has lost their last five games that the running back was out. The Saints are also without quarterback Jameis Winston and wide receiver Michael Thomas.
New Orleans will be hopeful of getting their star running back out on the field for the Week 5 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.