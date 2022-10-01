“Were y’all asleep at the wheel?” – Fans lash out at NFLPA for failing to step in after Tua Tagovailoa hit vs Bengals

The sack that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa took on Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bengals has everyone talking on social media. Tagovailoa was placed on a stretcher and taken to the hospital for further evaluation for head and neck injuries. Some were quick to blame the Dolphins for possibly not following protocol and rushing the quarterback to return to his undefeated team.

But some fans are now turning their disappointment towards the NFLPA (National Football League Players Association). The NFLPA later tweeted that they were concerned for Tua Tagovailoa and that they would continue to investigate whether there was a potential protocol violation.

NFL fans weren't happy with the players association's response last night or after Sunday's game. Could the NFLPA have prevented Tagovailoa from playing until a thorough evaluation was done? Many fans want to know and have taken to Twitter to express how they feel about the entire situation. With some even calling the NFLPA negligent and 'asleep' for their inaction.

Mike Kawano @KawanoMike NFLPA @NFLPA Player health and safety is at the core of the union's mission. Our concern tonight is for Tua and we hope for a full and speedy recovery. Our investigation into the potential protocol violation is ongoing. Player health and safety is at the core of the union's mission. Our concern tonight is for Tua and we hope for a full and speedy recovery. Our investigation into the potential protocol violation is ongoing. Were y'all asleep at the wheel? Where ya been? twitter.com/NFLPA/status/1… Were y'all asleep at the wheel? Where ya been? twitter.com/NFLPA/status/1…

Gearis Herndon @HerndonGearis twitter.com/nflpa/status/1… NFLPA @NFLPA Player health and safety is at the core of the union's mission. Our concern tonight is for Tua and we hope for a full and speedy recovery. Our investigation into the potential protocol violation is ongoing. Player health and safety is at the core of the union's mission. Our concern tonight is for Tua and we hope for a full and speedy recovery. Our investigation into the potential protocol violation is ongoing. Then maybe go back to a 16 game season and do away with games on Thursday. But y’all don’t wanna have that discussion. It’s all about the $$$ #Greed Then maybe go back to a 16 game season and do away with games on Thursday. But y’all don’t wanna have that discussion. It’s all about the $$$ #Greed twitter.com/nflpa/status/1…

Packers Without Borders @BordersPackers NFLPA @NFLPA Player health and safety is at the core of the union's mission. Our concern tonight is for Tua and we hope for a full and speedy recovery. Our investigation into the potential protocol violation is ongoing. Player health and safety is at the core of the union's mission. Our concern tonight is for Tua and we hope for a full and speedy recovery. Our investigation into the potential protocol violation is ongoing. Have you tried using your eyes yet? twitter.com/NFLPA/status/1… Have you tried using your eyes yet? twitter.com/NFLPA/status/1…

Corey B @CoreyB08 NFLPA @NFLPA Player health and safety is at the core of the union's mission. Our concern tonight is for Tua and we hope for a full and speedy recovery. Our investigation into the potential protocol violation is ongoing. Player health and safety is at the core of the union's mission. Our concern tonight is for Tua and we hope for a full and speedy recovery. Our investigation into the potential protocol violation is ongoing. You did more to keep Deshaun Watson suspension minimal than you did protecting Tua’s health. Please stop pretending like you aren’t just a subsection of the higher ups for the NFL owners twitter.com/nflpa/status/1… You did more to keep Deshaun Watson suspension minimal than you did protecting Tua’s health. Please stop pretending like you aren’t just a subsection of the higher ups for the NFL owners twitter.com/nflpa/status/1…

theguardian.com/sport/2021/may… twitter.com/NFLPA/status/1… NFLPA @NFLPA Player health and safety is at the core of the union's mission. Our concern tonight is for Tua and we hope for a full and speedy recovery. Our investigation into the potential protocol violation is ongoing. Player health and safety is at the core of the union's mission. Our concern tonight is for Tua and we hope for a full and speedy recovery. Our investigation into the potential protocol violation is ongoing. Same ole vanilla rhetoric used repeatedly by sports who, despite being aware of the science of concussion, still discard the precautionary principle. They claim to prioritise health & safety, yet allow athletes to experience repeated brain injury #shame Same ole vanilla rhetoric used repeatedly by sports who, despite being aware of the science of concussion, still discard the precautionary principle. They claim to prioritise health & safety, yet allow athletes to experience repeated brain injury #shametheguardian.com/sport/2021/may… twitter.com/NFLPA/status/1…

Todd Fuhrman @ToddFuhrman @BVanatt @UrichF2 @falkster16 NFLPA @NFLPA Player health and safety is at the core of the union's mission. Our concern tonight is for Tua and we hope for a full and speedy recovery. Our investigation into the potential protocol violation is ongoing. Player health and safety is at the core of the union's mission. Our concern tonight is for Tua and we hope for a full and speedy recovery. Our investigation into the potential protocol violation is ongoing. @dddaniel88 Does this serve as justification for you? Pretty sure the NFLPA had their own concerns not just “Twitter doctors.” twitter.com/nflpa/status/1… @BVanatt @UrichF2 @falkster16 @dddaniel88 Does this serve as justification for you? Pretty sure the NFLPA had their own concerns not just “Twitter doctors.” twitter.com/nflpa/status/1…

Lisa Guerrero 💃🏽 @4lisaguerrero NFLPA @NFLPA Player health and safety is at the core of the union's mission. Our concern tonight is for Tua and we hope for a full and speedy recovery. Our investigation into the potential protocol violation is ongoing. Player health and safety is at the core of the union's mission. Our concern tonight is for Tua and we hope for a full and speedy recovery. Our investigation into the potential protocol violation is ongoing. Wow. They will sacrifice the health and safety of a player for ratings EVERY SINGLE TIME. twitter.com/nflpa/status/1… Wow. They will sacrifice the health and safety of a player for ratings EVERY SINGLE TIME. twitter.com/nflpa/status/1…

Aaron Zaremski @MrClawDaddy NFLPA @NFLPA Player health and safety is at the core of the union's mission. Our concern tonight is for Tua and we hope for a full and speedy recovery. Our investigation into the potential protocol violation is ongoing. Player health and safety is at the core of the union's mission. Our concern tonight is for Tua and we hope for a full and speedy recovery. Our investigation into the potential protocol violation is ongoing. Tua being forced by the NFL to say that everything is cool and playing was his choice and his choice alone: twitter.com/NFLPA/status/1… Tua being forced by the NFL to say that everything is cool and playing was his choice and his choice alone: twitter.com/NFLPA/status/1… https://t.co/SKYlWSY6DE

Capitalism Is Rotting Your Brain @HellKatMaggie twitter.com/nflpa/status/1… NFLPA @NFLPA Player health and safety is at the core of the union's mission. Our concern tonight is for Tua and we hope for a full and speedy recovery. Our investigation into the potential protocol violation is ongoing. Player health and safety is at the core of the union's mission. Our concern tonight is for Tua and we hope for a full and speedy recovery. Our investigation into the potential protocol violation is ongoing. This is a lie & you ALL should know this by now. I truly can’t believe anyone still watches this “sport” after knowing how they willfully allowed players to suffer brain damage for DECADES & did nothing for them or their families. #boycotttheNFL This is a lie & you ALL should know this by now. I truly can’t believe anyone still watches this “sport” after knowing how they willfully allowed players to suffer brain damage for DECADES & did nothing for them or their families. #boycotttheNFL twitter.com/nflpa/status/1…

The Final Play @tfpharrison NFLPA @NFLPA Player health and safety is at the core of the union's mission. Our concern tonight is for Tua and we hope for a full and speedy recovery. Our investigation into the potential protocol violation is ongoing. Player health and safety is at the core of the union's mission. Our concern tonight is for Tua and we hope for a full and speedy recovery. Our investigation into the potential protocol violation is ongoing. Should’ve started when he came back into the game in Week 3! twitter.com/nflpa/status/1… Should’ve started when he came back into the game in Week 3! twitter.com/nflpa/status/1…

NFLPA considers legal options in regards to Tua Tagovailoa situation

The Cincinnati Bengals handed the Miami Dolphins their first loss of the season and Miami may have lost their quarterback for an extended period of time. The NFLPA Executive Director DeMaurice Smith that the players' association will pursue any and every legal option against the Miami Dolphins. Going as far as the medical team if there were protocols violated. Smith insisted that the rules are in place for a reason and if violated, there will be action taken.

“We insisted on these rules to avoid exactly this scenario. We will pursue every legal option, including making referrals against the doctors to licensing agencies and the team that is obligated to keep our players safe.”-DeMaurice Smith, NFLPA Executive Director

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith vows to pursue "every legal option" regarding the handling of the Tua Tagovailoa situation on Sunday. wp.me/pbBqYq-cnYX NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith vows to pursue "every legal option" regarding the handling of the Tua Tagovailoa situation on Sunday. wp.me/pbBqYq-cnYX

The investigation stems back to Sunday's game when Tagovailoa insisted that the stumbling and dizziness that he suffered was due to a back injury. The NFLPA now wants to know if appropriate nuerological tests were done before sending the quarterback out onto the field or if they just signed off on his return.

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel insisted after the Dolphins' first loss of the season that the 24 year old quarterback was cleared to take the field.

"For me, as long as I’m coaching here, I’m not going to fudge that whole situation. If there’s any sort of inclination that someone has a concussion, they go into concussion protocol and it’s very strict. People don’t vary or stray.We don’t mess with that, never have, and as long as I’m the head coach that will never be an issue that you guys will have to worry about.”-Mike McDaniel

McDaniel insisted that under his leadership, the Dolphins will take all injuries, including head injuries, seriously. He said that nobody would falsify test results just to get a player back on the field.

The NFLPA will investigate all of the steps that the Miami Dolphins took after Tagovailoa's first injury and what led them to allow him to take the field on Thursday night.

