What is Aaron Rodgers’ venture fund all about? Exploring Jets star’s $150M RX3 project feat. Christina Aguilera, Machine Gun Kelly

While quarterback Aaron Rodgers has made a good living while starring on the field, there is another project, off-field, that could make him even wealthier. In 2019, he co-founded a venture firm called RX3 alongside Nate Raabe and Byron Roth. The firm is building through stages at this point.

RX3 started with $50 million that the three co-founders combined to invest in the venture firm. The firm then invested in the following brands: Hims, Corepower Yoga, Therabody, Manscaped, Mack Weldon, and Hydrow.

Investing in these brands had allowed Rodgers and his firm to focus on the health and wellness aspect of their venture firm.

According to Sportico, the first stage involved getting fellow athletes to join Aaron Rodgers and his partners. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and 23-time Olympic Gold medalist swimmer Michael Phelps, both invested in RX3.

“We knew we wanted to add breadth to our offering with actors, musicians, influencers, and athletes. Within each category, we found talent that is excited to invest, lean into brands, and participate in the RX3 community.”

The next stage of the firm will include a $150 million investment from some high-profile celebrities. These include Vanessa Hudgens, Christina Aguilera, and Machine Gun Kelly.

The second stage of RX3 won't be immediate, as the firm is trying to understand the market and financial stability in this current climate. The types of brands that will be involved in this next investment opportunity are not known at this time.

How much ownership stake does Aaron Rodgers have in the Milwaukee Bucks?

In 2017, then Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers invested in the Milwaukee Bucks of the NBA. At the time, he became the first current player in the National Football League to have an ownership stake in the NBA.

The quarterback just has a 1 percent minority ownership stake in the Milwaukee Bucks. While it wasn't disclosed how much that investment cost him, the team was valued at about $550 million at the time, which indicates he may have invested about $5.5 million.

With the Milwaukee Bucks winning the NBA Championship in 2020, Rodgers became the first player in the NFL to win an NBA Championship.

Despite the quarterback being traded to the New York Jets, there is no word that he would part with his stake in the Milwaukee Bucks, especially since it's just a 1 percent stake.

