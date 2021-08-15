What NBA team does Aaron Rodgers own?

Superstar quarterback of the Green Bay Packers, Aaron Rodgers, is set to receive his second-ever championship ring in pro-sports. He led the Packers to a Super Bowl win in 2011 and earned Super Bowl MVP honors in the process. However, his second championship ring is not in the NFL but in the NBA.

We aren't sure if Aaron Rodgers is returning to play for the Green Bay Packers next NFL season, a team he was drafted into and has been with for 16 years. However, he has deep roots in the state of Wisconsin and he recently purchased a minority stake in the Milwaukee Bucks back in 2018.

Aaron Rodgers is getting a championship ring as a partial owner of the Milwaukee Bucks

Aaron Rodgers at a Milwaukee Bucks game

Aaron Rodgers said after the Milwaukee Bucks won the 2021 NBA championship:

"I can't wait for my next ring"

Aaron Rodgers was drafted by the Green Bay Packers as the 24th overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft. He is a three-time NFL MVP and is regarded as one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history. Naturally, he is considered a Wisconsin legend and is heavily loved by the people of the state. He wanted to purchase a stake in Wisconsin's NBA team, the Milwaukee Bucks, a while ago but nothing could materialize. However, when the opportunity to do so showed itself again in 2017, he spoke directly with Bucks co-owner Wes Edens and Bucks President Peter Feigin.

Following the conversation, Aaron Rodgers had secured a 1% stake in the franchise in 2018, as reported by the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel. The Milwaukee Bucks are now NBA champions after 50 years and are valued at around $1.62 billion (according to Forbes).

Aaron Rodgers spoke to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel and PackerNews.com regarding his decision to buy a stake in the Milwaukee Bucks:

"I just wanted to be involved, first of all because I love basketball and second because I’ve been here for so long I wanted, besides my Packer connection, just another natural connection to the state that I love and that I’ve grown up in...So when the opportunity was there I wanted it to happen right away. It didn’t happen for a few years and a few different representations and then it turned out it just took a call to Peter and then a call with Wes and then we made it happen."

Incredible job by Wes and Mark, Peter, Jon Horst our GM made some incredible moves, and our stars played like stars. Can’t stop 34 💪🏼💪🏼 #champs — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) July 21, 2021

