Stephen Curry's documentary "Underrated" in the works: Here's what we know so far

Stephen Curry recently signed a four-year $215 million deal with the Golden State Warriors which puts him under contract with the team until he turns 38. Curry has been quite vocal about ending his career with one franchise and following in the footsteps of Tim Duncan, Kobe Bryant and Dirk Nowitzki. He is quite easily one of the biggest, if not the biggest ever, Bay Area sports icons.

But Stephen Curry's rise to stardom wasn't easy by any stretch of the imagination. He wasn't a highly scouted prospect in high school and no major colleges offered him a scholarship. Curry's marksman-like shooting and high basketball IQ weren't enough to convince college coaches to overlook his wiry frame and short height. Davidson College, near his hometown of Charlotte, gave him an opportunity and it was one of the best decisions they ever made.

Stephen Curry's journey from an underrated prospect to a generational NBA superstar is now getting documented on the big screen. A24 has greenlighted the production of his documentary titled "Underrated".

A doc about Steph Curry's journey from Davidson to the NBA called 'Underrated' is in the works



Ryan Coogler, who directed Black Panther and Creed, is a producer on the project pic.twitter.com/H0QomDuZqP — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 10, 2021

Production on Stephen Curry's "Underrated" begins

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors

The documentary is produced by Ryan Coogler, the famous director of Marvel's "Black Panther". Coogler and Pete Nicks' Proximity Media are producing the show, with Nicks directing the feature film. Proximity Media was also a part of LeBron James' "Space Jam: A New Legacy".

Stephen Curry's documentary is also being co-produced by his own production house, Unanimous Media. According to Etan Vlessing of The Hollywood Reporter,

"The film, also from Curry’s Unanimous Media, will recall the star basketball player’s improbable rise with the Davidson Wildcats at the NCAA tournament. A24 will produce and fully finance the film, which marks the first project in a development deal between A24 and Unanimous Media focused on documentaries with Jenelle Lindsay and Brian Ivie leading development for Unanimous."

Stephen Curry rose to the national spotlight with his performance during the 2007-08 NCAA tournament. He led the underdogs, Davidson Wildcats, to the Elite Eight.

Curry dropped 40 points in the first round against Gonzaga and then went on to drop two 30-point games against the No. 2 Georgetown and No. 3 Wisconsin in the second round and Sweet Sixteen respectively. The 2007-08 Davidson Wildcats faced six losses in their first 10 games, starting their campaign 4-6. They then went on to win the next 25 games, entering the Elite Eight game with a 29-6 record.

13 years ago today, @StephenCurry30 led Davidson to a first-round upset over the Zags



He went off for 40 PTS 🔥



Iconic.



(via @marchmadness)pic.twitter.com/9gDMty2ZYT — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 21, 2021

Stephen Curry is one of the most influential players in NBA history. His long-distance shooting has perplexed other players and coaches, and forced the entire NBA offense to undergo changes in the blink of an eye. He has broken numerous three-point shooting records and fans have often gathered to see his pre-game warmup routine just like they did during Michael Jordan's time with the Chicago Bulls.

Naturally, any basketball fan would love to see a great underdog story about Stephen Curry and it is set to become a reality now. The world will finally watch on the big screen how an underrated prospect with a wiry and lean frame went on to dominate the big man's sport of basketball.

Also Read: "It's on me to maintain that culture" - Stephen Curry talks about staying with Golden State Warriors for the rest of his career

Edited by Anantaajith Ra