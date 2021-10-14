What did Adam Schefter do? NFL insider caught exchanging emails with Dan Snyder

Adam Schefter could be in some trouble right at the moment. Now that the NFL has exploded with an investigation into more than 650,000 emails sent or received by Dan Snyder, more information is beginning to come out.

Some of the most controversial information was gathered on former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden. Gruden has since resigned from his position after the emails contained all kinds of horrid language that included anti-gay slurs, misogynistic language, and racist ideologies that are not what the NFL will tolerate at all.

Now, former analyst Adam Schefter has come under fire from emails that were found in regards to an unpublished story that he sent to Washington Football Team president Bruce Allen.

Will Adam Schefter be in trouble for allowing Allen to "tweak" his stories?

The craziness of these emails will begin to cause an even bigger rift in the league. Essentially, Dan Snyder and former president Bruce Allen exchanged emails about Snyder's alleged involvement with Jeffrey Epstein. That is already enough to fill an entire day of news.

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk The Bruce Allen emails include Adam Schefter sending Allen an unpublished story during the 2011 lockout and asking if anything "should be added, changed, tweaked." wp.me/pbBqYq-c3JN The Bruce Allen emails include Adam Schefter sending Allen an unpublished story during the 2011 lockout and asking if anything "should be added, changed, tweaked." wp.me/pbBqYq-c3JN

Allen denied his involvement with regards to news stories, essentially stating in a sworn statement that he, “maintained a low profile concerning the media."

This is the complete opposite of what has come to light as Schefter sent an entire draft of a story regarding the lockout over to Allen. The email read, "If you see anything that should be added, changed, tweaked."

The story was in response to the lockout that happened in the league back in 2011, but why would a president need to approve or tweak a news story?

Especially being that the president of a football team should have no say in how a publication decides to portray said owner.

Schefter has been one of the biggest names in sports journalism for years, but this small aspect might tarnish his reputation as a journalist. Having to get a story "approved" by the team's president is far from what it means to report the news truly.

Kevin Draper @kevinmdraper @AdamSchefter sent Bruce Allen an unpublished draft of a story and called him “Mr. Editor” according to court filings the LA Times uncovered. latimes.com/sports/story/2… . @AdamSchefter sent Bruce Allen an unpublished draft of a story and called him “Mr. Editor” according to court filings the LA Times uncovered. latimes.com/sports/story/2… https://t.co/l4Z9y9Jqeh

Although the entire contents of the emails will likely never be shared with the public, though they should be, new information will begin to unfold as the days go on. Especially if anyone is seen exchanging horrific language with Gruden, Allen, and Snyder in any negative way.

Schefter might not be in a ton of trouble just yet, but he might have to answer as to why he decided to get Allen's approval on a story.

