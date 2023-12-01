What is the age difference between Patrick and Jackson Mahomes?

Over the years, Patrick Mahomes' popularity has also rubbed on to his family, especially his brother Jackson Mahomes. The Kansas City Chiefs' younger brother has become well-known as a social media personality.

The two were born in Tyler, Texas, to their parents, former Major League Baseball player Pat Mahomes Sr. and Randi Martin. Patrick Mahomes was born on September 17,1995, and Jackson was born on May 15, 2000. The brothers are four years and seven months apart in age.

Jackson Mahomes is first in line to support Patrick Mahomes

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Patrick and Jackson Mahomes have both stated in the past that they weren't very close when they were younger. In an interview with PEOPLE magazine, both agreed that when the Chiefs quarterback left for college, their relationship got better.

"He's not as annoying anymore now that he's grown up a little bit," Patrick Mahomes said.

Jackson Mahomes was Patrick's best man when he married his high school sweetheart Brittany Mahomes in Hawaii in March 2022. Jackson and Brittany are also quite close and typically sit together at Kansas City Chiefs games.

Jackson also shows his support for his older brother and his family on social media. Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, along with their children Sterling and Bronze, recently debuted a campaign with SKIMS. The family became the face of Kim Kardashian's line of holiday pajamas.

The quarterback's younger brother was one of the first to comment on the posts, saying how cute the family looked in the photos.

Why do some fans hate Jackson Mahomes?

Quite a few NFL fans don't like Jackson Mahomes and his social media presence. Jackson has about one million followers on TikTok, 250,000 followers on Instagram, and 25,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel.

Fans of his brother and football fans in general feel that he uses his brother's notoriety to build his own social media brand.

It's a notion that the University of Missouri grad didn't exactly deny when asked about it last year on YouTube.

"Do I use him for clout? No … I mean … I don't necessarily use him for clout but there are a lot of advantages and I get a lot of opportunities by being his brother, so that's pretty cool."

His pre-game dances on the sidelines that he uses for content on TikTok have also become tiresome for many fans. Earlier in 2023, Jackson's actions didn't gain him additional fans either.

In May, he was arrested in Kansas City on sexual assault and battery charges after an incident at a restaurant. He denies claims that he forcibly kissed the female owner of the restaurant. His trial is set for early 2024.