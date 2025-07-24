"What a bust!" - NFL fans react as Quentin Johnston drops easy catch from Justin Herbert at Chargers training camp

Quentin Johnston had a tough time during the Los Angeles Chargers' offseason training camp. While the wide receiver may have made stunning catches at the camp, a video of one of his recent plays, in which he dropped the catch, has gone viral on social media.During Wednesday's practice, the receiver dropped a fairly simple catch delivered by Justin Herbert.The NFL fans were quick to point out the error. Many took to X (fka Twitter) to call out Johnston. Some even wanted the team to cut the wide receiver from their roster.Check out some of the fan reactions below:&quot;What a bust!&quot; one fan said.&quot;If this dude could just catch the ball he’d be a good wide receiver huh,&quot; stated a fan.&quot;I’ll never forget watching TCU with my boy and looking out for QJ bc he was considered the best WR prospect at the time(Giants needed WR). I remember he caught a ball that he should’ve housed for a TD and I said “yup I don’t want him on my team,”&quot; tweeted this fan.Check out some more reactions below:&quot;No matter how hard they try, the chargers social media team will not trick me into thinking he’s turned a corner. We know what he is,&quot; wrote a fan.&quot;I dont understand how u get to the NFL and cant catch a simple pass now,&quot; tweeted another fan.The Chargers selected Quentin Johnston in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft. Last season, the receiver accumulated 711 receiving yards on 55 receptions for eight touchdowns.Quentin Johnston opens up about retirement of former Chargers WR Mike WilliamsMike Williams spent around eight years in the NFL. The veteran wide receiver started his NFL journey with the Chargers, who selected him in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft. He spent six years with the Chargers before having brief stints with the New York Jets and the Pittsburgh Steelers.In March, Williams returned to LA by signing a one-year contract worth $6 million. However, in June, the veteran announced that he is hanging up his helmet. Williams' decision caught everyone off guard. With the veteran stepping down, Quentin Johnston is expected to take on the role of WR1 next season.Speaking about Mike Williams' retirement in an interview, Johnston said:&quot;At this point, we're just treating it like the next man up. Him leaving was unexpected, but at the same time, we just gotta fill in the blank and keep moving.&quot;With all the ups and downs this offseason, it will be interesting to see how Quentin Johnston performs in the upcoming NFL campaign.