What did Cal McNair say? Texans CEO in hot water over racially insensitive comments

As if the Houston Texans haven't had enough problems inside the franchise already, it seems that they always find a way to make matters even worse.

According to Bally Sports' Mike Silver, Houston Texans owner Cal McNair recently used an anti-Asian slur during the team's charity golf tournament in May, which made the audience uncomfortable and upset numerous Texans employees, according to witnesses.

The Texans have grown accustomed to problems in 2021. First, there was the Jack Easterby saga, which led to Deshaun Watson asking to be traded. Later, Deshaun Watson was involved in accusations of sexual assault by more than 20 women, with the civil process still ongoing.

Watson isn't playing, and it looks like more issues are coming for the Texans.

Cal McNair used an anti-Asian slur during the Texans event

The Texans' brass can't help themselves. McNair, who became the team owner after his father Bob died in 2018, said that the golf charity event couldn't happen last year because of the "China Virus," an explicit and racially insensitive reference to the coronavirus.

According to one witness at the event who spoke with Silver:

"Everyone gasped, especially the people directly across from him. He and Hannah [his wife] seemed to think it was hilarious. It was dead silent."

McNair apologized for the remarks in a statement sent to Bally Sports via a team spokesperson on Tuesday:

“My comments at the event last May included an inappropriate choice of words. I immediately apologized to people who approached me then and I apologize again now. I know how important it is to choose my words carefully. I would never want to offend anyone.”

McNair's family has a history of insensitive remarks

It's not the first time the McNair family has been in the spotlight for the wrong reasons, and it's also not the first time they have made an insensitive remark.

In 2017, Cal's father, Bob McNair, was widely criticized in NFL circles after an incredibly insensitive remark about NFL players kneeling during the NFL anthem to protest police brutality. In 2017, Bob said that "the NFL couldn't have the inmates running the prison," which led to star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins missing practice that day and several Texans players kneeling during the anthem the day after.

As if the Texans' 1-6 start to the season wasn't bad enough, it looks like their troubles off-field continue to pile.

