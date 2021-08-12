What are the COVID-19 restrictions for the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Philadelphia Eagles preseason game?

The annual battle of Pennsylvania is back, as the Pittsburgh Steelers travel to Lincoln Financial Field to face their in-state rival, the Philadelphia Eagles, on Thursday.

This will be the second preseason game for the Pittsburgh Steelers after defeating the Dallas Cowboys in the Hall of Fame game last week. Meanwhile, this will be the first preseason game for the Eagles as they enter a new chapter with a new roster and starting quarterback.

Although fans will be allowed inside the Linc on Thursday night, there will be COVID-19 protocols that must be followed by those in attendance to ensure a safe and fun night.

COVID-19 restrictions for the Steelers vs Eagles preseason game

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues with recent uptick in cases across the nation, the city of Philadelphia has put a mask mandate back in place. The new mask mandate also includes fans in attendance at the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Philadelphia Eagles game on Thursday night.

Fans in attendance will be required to wear masks when indoors at the stadium, regardless of their vaccination status. This includes the restrooms, elevators and all the indoor club-level seating throughout the stadium.

While fans will not be required to wear a mask while in outdoor seating, it is suggested that fans who aren't fully vaccinated wear one outdoors unless they are eating or drinking.

Masks will be required at all indoor spaces at Lincoln Financial Field starting for tomorrow’s game against the #Steelers. You do not have to wear a mask while in your seats. pic.twitter.com/OKHd3rZzVT — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) August 11, 2021

These new rules are in accordance with Philadelphia's new mask mandate that requires everyone to wear a mask indoors.

Although fans will be required to bring and wear the masks indoors, it will still be quite an interesting battle between the in-state rivals on the field. A full Lincoln Financial Field for a rival game is something that hasn't happened in two seasons, so it is sure to be a delight for die-hard Pennsylvania NFL fans.

Steelers vs Eagles preview

Although Steelers starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger won't be making a start in this preseason game, expect to see the three backup quarterbacks continue to battle. Mason Rudolph will get the start for the second consecutive game and will be followed by Dwayne Haskins and Josh Dobbs. The unofficial depth chart reads the same way for the quarterbacks, with no real change as of now.

Rookie running back Najee Harris should play a few series again this week. Second-round pick, tight end Pat Freiermuth, who played for Penn State, will make his NFL debut in the matchup against the Eagles.

Pat Freiermuth (@pat_fry5) will be making his pro debut tomorrow vs Philadelphia pic.twitter.com/1CPzOqk89R — Michael Beck (@MichaelBeck56) August 12, 2021

Meanwhile, for the Eagles, quarterback Jalen Hurts will make a start, and is expected to play most of the first quarter of the game. The Eagles first-round pick, Devonta Smith, however, won't feature, as he is rehabbing after a knee injury.

