What is Dallas Goedert's ethnicity? Exploring Eagles TE's hometown

The Philadelphia Eagles were unsure how a South Dakotan youngster, Dallas Goedert, would fit into the NFL when they selected him in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Those worries were swiftly allayed as the player fitted in well in the Eagles' locker room due to his friendly disposition.

Dallas Goedert is an American-White, according to FreshersLive. His hometown is Britton, which is located in Marshall County in South Dakota.

Gary and Mary Carlson gave birth to three children, one of whom is Goedert. According to reports, both of his parents are ardent fans of the NFL and have always wanted their son to pursue a career in football.

Goedert's father, a once fervent fan of the Dallas Cowboys, named his son after the franchise he supported. The Eagles tight end, though, grew up rooting for the Green Bay Packers.

Goedert attended Britton-Hecla High School after spending his early years in South Dakota with his two sisters.

He participated in a variety of sports teams there, including basketball, football, soccer and swimming. He eventually made the decision to play American football after being motivated by his father's passion for the game.

Dallas Goedert attended South Dakota State University from 2013 to 2017 to start his college career. After his college career, the Philadelphia Eaglestraded up two spots to choose Goedert in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft, with the 49th overall

Dallas Goedert was a catalyst in Eagles' Week 7 victory

In Sunday's Week 7 game against the Miami Dolphins, Goedert had four receptions for 77 yards and a touchdown.

Early in the game, when the Eagles caused the majority of the damage, Goedert was the quarterback Jalen Hurts' primary target. The Eagles won 31-17 to improve to 6-1 for the season.

Dallas Goedert has notably developed his value as a player for the Philadelphia Eagles by excelling as a route runner over the years.

In a receivers group that also included A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith in 2022, Goedert accumulated 55 receptions for 702 yards and three touchdowns in only 112 games.

Goedert, though, has had a quiet season thus far; his most significant performance before Sunday came two weeks ago against the Los Angeles Rams, when he scored his first touchdown of the season.

Goedert must now work to maintain his status as a dependable target for Hurts and continue to score touchdowns to be ranked alongside some of the league's top tight ends.