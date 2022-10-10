What is Donovan McNabb doing now?

Donovan McNabb's name is bound to come up when discussing outstanding NFL quarterbacks. He was the 1999 Draft's second overall pick. From 1999 to 2009, McNabb was a quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles.

After his playing career, McNabb switched to TV like many other productive NFL players. After spending 2012 working for the NFL Network, he headed to Fox Sports 1 in 2013 and worked as a studio and match commentator.

McNabb also watched and commented on college basketball and football broadcasts on beIN Sports.

The Campbell's Chunky Soup ads that McNabb and his mother, Wilma McNabb, appeared in have been recreated on Saturday Night Live.

ESPN Radio was Donovan McNabb's final radio employer. After being accused of sexual misconduct while working at the NFL Network, McNabb left the organization in January 2018. Since leaving ESPN, McNabb has made numerous guest appearances on radio and television programs to discuss the NFL.

In addition to being a husband and a father, McNabb established a foundation in 2000. Aiming to increase diabetes awareness, the Donovan McNabb Fund has now generated several thousand dollars for this purpose.

Donovan McNabb currently works as the chief analyst for college football at beIN Media Group.

- Career QB Wins (93), PASS YDS (32,873), PASS TD (216), & CMP (2,801)

- Season QB Wins (13)

- QB Wins (7) thru 1st 7 GP of a season

Donovan McNabb's Philadelphia #Eagles records:
- Career QB Wins (93), PASS YDS (32,873), PASS TD (216), & CMP (2,801)
- Season QB Wins (13)
- QB Wins (7) thru 1st 7 GP of a season
- Pro Bowls (6) by a QB

Donovan McNabb's college football and NFL career

Donovan McNabb spent 13 years in the NFL, mostly with the Philadelphia Eagles. He played basketball and football for Syracuse University before entering the NFL.

The Eagles picked him as the second overall pick in the 1999 NFL Draft. After spending one season with each of the Washington Redskins and Minnesota Vikings, McNabb spent 11 years with the Eagles.

The Philadelphia Eagles had high expectations from their No. 2 overall choice from 1999. The former Syracuse University QB established himself as one of the Eagles' greatest players, earning a spot in the Eagle's Hall of Fame and getting his jersey number "5" retired.

Just Donovan McNabb leading the Syracuse Orange to a win at the Big House in 1998. McNabb had 300+ total yards.

He guided the Eagles to eight playoff berths in his stint with the franchise, five NFC Championship matches, five NFC East division trophies, and Super Bowl XXXIX, where the Eagles fell to the New England Patriots in a match that ended 24-21. He rose to become the Eagles' record holder for completions, yards, passing attempts, and touchdowns.

McNabb's career totals include more than 200 touchdown passes, 3,000 rushing yards, 30,000 passing yards, and 20 rushing touchdowns. His career rushing yards of 3,459 place him ninth all-time among quarterbacks in the league.

Numerous sources estimate that Donovan McNabb will have a $30 million net worth in 2022.

He is one of the best-paid stars in the Eagles' history. Throughout his career, McNabb garnered a well-deserved $76 million. Along with about $25 million in signing incentives, he received a basic salary of over $40 million. This increased McNabb's fortune.

