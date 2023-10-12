What happened to Andre Reed? HOF WR falls victim to robbery in UK

According to reports, Buffalo Bills legend Andre Reed was robbed a couple of days ago. The Hall of Famer was attending the Bills Week 5 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars when multiple items were stolen from his UK hotel room.

Reed confirmed these reports in a social media post made on Oct. 11. The iconic pass catcher said that someone stole his Hall of Fame ring, passports, jewelry, clothing, and more while he was in London for Buffalo's game against the Jaguars.

Furthermore, his post said that the London police are investigating the case, and he and his wife have been issued emergency passports.

Andre Reed's NFL legacy

Andre Reed has a special place in the hearts of long-time Buffalo Bills fans. The Hall of Famer played for the Bills for 15 seasons and was a Pro Bowler in seven of those campaigns.

Reed was arguably one of the best wideouts of his generation, regularly pulling down touchdown passes from Bills' quarterbacks. He ranks 15th in all-time National Football League touchdown receptions with 87 and ninth in all-time league post-season receptions with 85.

Furthermore, he was instrumental in helping the Bills to four consecutive Super Bowl game appearances in the early 1990s. While the Bills suffered the ignominy of losing all four games, these losses can't be pinned exclusively on Reed.

At the time of his retirement, Reed ranked second in all-time NFL career receptions. Reed was enshrined into the prestigious Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014.

Andre Reed's Post-NFL timeline

Since retiring from the NFL, Reed has kept busy in and around the gridiron. Since hanging up his cleats, Reed has provided football commentary on ESPN's First Take and has a slot as a football analyst on NFL on Fox.

Reed has also achieved some fame for his role in Hawaii Five-0, where he appeared in Season 7, Episode 12. He has also been featured in a few other movie and television productions.

On the charitable front, Reed established the Andre Reed Foundation in 2010. The foundation's goal is to help underprivileged children reach their potential and become responsible members of their communities.

Moreover, Reed leads a literacy incentive for disadvantaged youth in the BGCA called Read with Reed 83 Challenge.