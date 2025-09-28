What happened to Calvin Austin III? Steelers WR leaves in ambulance during Week 4 game in Ireland

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III suffered a shoulder injury during the fourth quarter of the Week 4 game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in Dublin, Ireland. Austin remained on the field after catching a pass and taking a hit, prompting medical staff to attend to him.

Austin was escorted to the locker room and later seen leaving the stadium in an ambulance with his arm in a sling. Steelers reporter Brooke Pryor shared an update about the wide receiver's condition on X.

"Steelers WR Calvin Austin III was just loaded into an ambulance in the tunnel with his shoulder in a sling," Pryor tweeted.

Brooke Pryor @bepryor Steelers WR Calvin Austin III was just loaded into an ambulance in the tunnel with his shoulder in a sling.

The severity of the injury remains unclear, but initial reports suggest it could be significant.

The Pittsburgh Steelers secured a 24-21 win over the Minnesota Vikings. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers connected with wide receiver DK Metcalf for an 80-yard touchdown, which became the longest international touchdown in NFL history.

Running back Kenneth Gainwell contributed two rushing touchdowns, while kicker Chris Boswell added a 33-yard field goal in the fourth quarter. The Vikings made a late comeback with a touchdown pass from Carson Wentz to receiver Zavier Scott, but the Steelers' defense held firm to retain the win.

Calvin Austin III was optimistic ahead of Week 4

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense has shown improvement with Aaron Rodgers, but fans remained cautious as the team prepared to face the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4.

Wide receiver Calvin Austin III spoke with NFL insider Judy Battista in Dublin about communication issues, timing and adjusting to Rodgers’ style.

“Just continue to be honed in on our details and assignments,” Austin said. “When we look back at film on some of the missed opportunities, I would say it just comes down to just like one little either misstep, alignment, or just something very small. So just continuing in the midst of the game to be locked in.”

Austin emphasized building chemistry with other playmakers.

“I think the big plays will start to come. You know, I think we are right where we are supposed to be. We want to have, you know, more yards and more touchdowns of course."

Before the injury, he recorded 10 receptions and two touchdowns through the season's first three games. Details about the extent of Austin's injury and the Steelers' plans to address the potential gap in their receiving lineup are awaited.

