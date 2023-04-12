What happened to Charvarius Ward’s daughter? 49ers CB delivers positive update on daughter’s health

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward has been going through a range of emotions over the last couple of days. The 26-year-old posted on social media that his young daughter, Amani, was going in for open heart surgery.

That is a big enough ordeal for anyone to deal with, let alone a small child. Ward's feelings can no doubt be understood by parents across the globe.

Thankfully, Ward's daughter came through the operation with flying colors. He posted the heartening update on his Instagram account, thanking everyone for the love and support he received over the last few days.

"Thanks everyone for the prayers and support. Amani is out of surgery and on the road to recovery. Thanks for the love."

Charvarius Ward will no doubt be keeping a close eye on his daughter as she begins what can be expected to be a long road to recovery. While the reason for the open heart surgery is unknown, it's certain that what was ailing her must have been serious.

Thankfully, it looks like it has been dealt with and Amani and Ward can now look forward to happy and healthy years in the future.

Charvarius Ward making a name for himself in the NFL

Charvarius Ward

The 26-year-old has been in the NFL since 2018 after being drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs. In his second season, Ward was part of the Chiefs team that won the Super Bowl in 2019.

After spending the first four years of his career with the Chiefs, Ward made the switch to the San Francisco 49ers last offseason.

Charvarius Ward played all 17 regular season games (just the second time in his career he has played all regular season games) and was a vital cog of the 49ers' stout defense.

While he is getting his feet underneath him in the NFL, his daughter's surgery is a timely reminder that football is secondary to what else can happen in life.

Thankfully, Amani is on the road to recovery and she will no doubt have her father by her side.

