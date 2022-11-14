It has been a crushing comedown this season for the reigning Super Bowl champions Los Angeles Rams and it got even worse when Cooper Kupp was removed late from the eventual 27-17 loss this week against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Rams started the game without Matthew Stafford, who was in concussion protocol, and needed Cooper Kupp to fire on all cylinders. Alas, that was not meant to be with the reigning Super Bowl MVP picking up an injury.

Even before the injury in the game, he was not quite in sync with backup quarterback John Wolford. He ended up with a net -1 for the first negative yardage of his career. But his evening was about to get much worse.

Cooper Kupp injury: How did the Rams WR get injured?

At the beginning of the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 10, Cooper Kupp leapt to catch a pass from John Wolford.

The Rams were trailing 17-10 and needed to make that play.

Instead, the pass fell incomplete and as he landed, opposition cornerback Marco Wilson tackled him low.

The awkward landing and contact caused him to roll his ankle. He got up about five minutes later on his own but had a glaring limp. He did not feature in the game again.

𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 @FTBeard7 Prayers up for him that it's nothing serious. Cooper Kupp's injuryPrayers up for him that it's nothing serious. Cooper Kupp's injury 😔 Prayers up for him that it's nothing serious. https://t.co/tqXanZEwtq

How long will Cooper Kupp be out for?

Tests are still ongoing to determine how long the wide receiver will be out of action.

The bad news is that coach Sean McVay has said that it does not look good, which rules out an imminent return.

But other reports suggest that even though it is serious, he seems to have avoided the worst of the injury and should be expected to return not too long in the future.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Jourdan Rodrigue @JourdanRodrigue Multiple sources said that after initial testing on Cooper Kupp's ankle, he appears to have avoided a worst-case scenario with the injury. Important to remember, though, that he'll go through more testing in the coming days for a clearer picture of the situation. @TheAthletic Multiple sources said that after initial testing on Cooper Kupp's ankle, he appears to have avoided a worst-case scenario with the injury. Important to remember, though, that he'll go through more testing in the coming days for a clearer picture of the situation. @TheAthletic More tests coming for Cooper Kupp. But at first glance, sounds like he may miss some time but not catastrophic. twitter.com/jourdanrodrigu… More tests coming for Cooper Kupp. But at first glance, sounds like he may miss some time but not catastrophic. twitter.com/jourdanrodrigu…

At the moment, the situation is fluid and there will need to be more tests done to determine the exact length of Cooper Kupp's injury and if he will need to be put on the injured reserve list.

Right now, a consensus seems to be forming that he will not be back for the next game and will miss some time.

But preliminary tests do not show a season-ending catastrophic injury, which should give some hope to Rams fans. However, if and when he is back, whether the Rams will still be in contention for the playoffs is a different question.

NFL Injuries: Find out about Matthew Stafford's injury update: What happened to the Rams' QB?

Poll : 0 votes