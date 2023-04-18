What happened to Doug Kyed's daughter? NFL media sends in prayers for Patriots insider's 2yo daughter

NFL writer Doug Kyed, who covers the New England Patriots for A to Z Sports, typically shares football news on his social media accounts. However, on Tuesday morning, his news was much more personal and serious.

Kyed told his followers on Twitter and Instagram that he has been away from social media lately as his two-year-old daughter Hallie was recently diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

"I haven't been on Twitter lately. My 2-year-old daughter, Hallie, was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia last Monday. It came as a major shock, but she's started chemo and is still being her silly self. Thanks to everyone who has already lended support."

Kyed said that he and his wife originally took their daughter to the pediatrician because of a rash and swollen lymph nodes. Believing it was a virus, the doctor prescribed antibiotics. But, days later, the rash was still present, she had noticeable bruises on her legs and her stomach was distended.

After further testing at the hospital, a diagnosis was made. The two-year-old has already undergone her first round of chemotherapy and remains in the hospital.

Despite all of this, Kyed said that she remains in good spirits. He also shared that his daughter will likely be in the hospital for the time being as she continues to undergo treatment.

Well wishes for Doug Kyed's family pour in as daughter's diagnosis revealed

After revealing his two-year-old daughter Hallie's diagnosis, some of Doug Kyed's fellow reporters sent their well wishes to his family. Senior football writer for the Ringer, Kevin Clark was one of those who shared the post. It was also revealed that another friend of the family had setup a GoFundMe Page to lend support.

The page is setup to help the New England Patriots' reporters' family with expenses that won't be covered by insurance, as well as any other additional costs that will arise. It includes supporting their other daughter Olivia at the same time.

The goal for the GoFundMe Page, which was created by Michael Magann, was originally set at $25,000. Within two hours of the link being shared on Twitter, the goal was exceeded and now raised to $35,000 to ensure that the family doesn't have to worry about financial obligations and can focus all of their attention on their daughter getting better. A kind gesture made by the sports world.

