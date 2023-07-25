What happened to Eyioma Uwazurike? Broncos DE suspended indefinitely for gambling

Denver Broncos defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike was indefinitely suspended for gambling-related violations.

Upon further investigation, it was revealed that he placed bets on NFL games during the 2022 season. That violation of the league’s gambling policy merits a suspension of at least one year.

Uwazurike cannot file a petition for reinstatement before July 2024.

The Broncos released a statement which reads:

"We were informed by the NFL today that Eyioma Uwazurike has been suspended by the league indefinitely for violating its gambling policy. Our organization fully cooperated with this investigation and takes matters pertaining to the integrity of the game very seriously."

"The Denver Broncos will continue to provide all members of our organization with the necessary education, resources, and support to ensure compliance with the NFL's Gambling Policy."

Therefore, Uwazurike won’t join the team’s training camp at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. His absence gives the Broncos a spot to sign one more player.

The Broncos drafted Eyioma Uwazurike in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL, 115 spots behind top overall pick Travon Walker. He was a First Team All-Big 12 member in his final year with the Iowa State Cyclones.

The Michigan native signed a four-year, $4.4 million rookie scale contract last year. In his first season with the Broncos, he had 17 tackles, two quarterback hits, and a deflected pass in eight games.

Without him, Denver’s prospect list at defensive end has slightly dwindled. They still have Zach Allen, Mike Purcell, Jonathan Harris, and Elijah Garcia, among others. The Broncos also signed outside linebacker Frank Clark to help with their pass rush.

Eyioma Uwazurike adds to the list of suspended NFL players

The league has a severe problem enforcing its gambling policy, with Uwazurike being the tenth player suspended this year.

Last season, Calvin Ridley was indefinitely suspended for the same violation. As a result, the Atlanta Falcons released him. He has served his sentence and will now play for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Aside from Eyioma Uwazurike, nine other players received suspensions for gambling on NFL games. Three of them are from the Detroit Lions: Jameson Williams, Stanley Berryhill, and Quintez Cephus. Berryhill and Williams received six-game suspensions, while Cephus was suspended indefinitely.

Worst yet, the Lions released Cephus after the decision, making him a free agent.

Meanwhile, the Indianapolis Colts’ Rashod Berry and Isaiah Rodgers also received indefinite suspensions. The Washington Commanders’ Shaka Toney and free agent Demetrius Taylor will also undergo the same fate.

Finally, Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere has a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s gambling policy.

