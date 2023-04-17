What happened to Russell Wilson? Broncos star gives fans a scare after golfing accident

Russell Wilson had a rough first season with the Denver Broncos that left him and his team with a 5-12 record. While there is a lot of optimism for the quarterback and the Broncos to bounce back in 2023, he took another tough hit off the field this past weekend.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While golfing at the Arrowhead Golf Course, Russell Wilson flipped his golf cart into a bunker. The quarterback must not have realized the difference in surfaces and completely flipped the golf cart. While many on the course rushed over to give him aid, he thankfully escaped the incident unharmed.

Some who witnessed the golf cart accident have speculated that the Denver Broncos quarterback was likely looking for his golf ball when he flipped the cart.

Mat Smith @RealMatSmith



Russell Wilson flipped a golf cart into a bunker at Arrowhead Golf Course yesterday.



No one was hurt. All is well.



The guess here is he didn’t see the bunker while looking for his ball and went right in 🤣



@DenverSportsCom Confirmed via sources that this is TRUE.Russell Wilson flipped a golf cart into a bunker at Arrowhead Golf Course yesterday.No one was hurt. All is well.The guess here is he didn’t see the bunker while looking for his ball and went right in Confirmed via sources that this is TRUE. Russell Wilson flipped a golf cart into a bunker at Arrowhead Golf Course yesterday. No one was hurt. All is well.The guess here is he didn’t see the bunker while looking for his ball and went right in 😂🤣@DenverSportsCom https://t.co/repHtGY9D0

While it's good news that he escaped the incident unscathed, many got a good laugh at the scenario due to the recent string of bad luck the quarterback has had. The fact that the golf course is named Arrowhead, just like AFC West rival Kansas City Chiefs Stadium, is also not lost on many fans.

NFL Insider believed Russell Wilson would be traded to the Eagles

Last year, ahead of the Denver Broncos trading quarterback Russell Wilson, there was another expectation. NFL Insider Ian Rapoport believed that the quarterback was going to be traded to the Philadelphia Eagles or even the Washington Commanders. Rapoport divulged this information while making an appearance on the Joey Mulinaro Podcast recently.

"There were times last year where I was pretty convinced either the Eagles or Commanders were going to trade for Russell Wilson.That was one where you kinda stop everything and you're like, 'Hang on.' Now, it turned out that that was not something he was into and he was only into going to the Broncos."-Ian Rapoport

Sports Illustrated @SInow Ian Rapoport revealed two teams he believed would pursue Russell Wilson last year trib.al/hTUTz2Q Ian Rapoport revealed two teams he believed would pursue Russell Wilson last year trib.al/hTUTz2Q

With a no-trade clause in Russell Wilson's contract, he was able to facilitate which team he wanted to be traded to, which ended up being the Broncos. The Eagles were clearly set with Jalen Hurts, but the Commanders are still without a determined starting quarterback.

So, the reasoning behind Rapoport's belief that those were the two teams that could have completed a trade for the quarterback remains unknown. But it ended up paying off handsomely for the Seattle Seahawks, who started with quarterback Geno Smith after the trade with the Denver Broncos was complete.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes