What happened to Terry Donahue? How did former UCLA football coach die?

Terry Donahue became the head coach for the UCLA Bruins in 1976 and went on to coach the Bruins for 20 years, making appearances in 13 bowl games. The former Bruins head coach registered a win-loss record of 144-81-8 and a bowl game record of 8-4-1.

While running things at UCLA, Terry Donahue coached 12 Consensus All-Americans and was Pac-12 coach of the year twice in 1985 and 1993. Donahue led the Trojans to four Rose Bowl appearances and posted an overall Rose Bowl record of 3-1.

UCLA saw a lot of success during the time of Terry Donahue's coaching career. The Bruins only posted three losing seasons over the 20 years that Donahue coached the team. Terry Donahue is currently the 61st ranked head coach for overall wins in college football.

Donahue coached three NFL Hall of Famers in Troy Aikman, Jonathan Ogden and Kenny Easley during his time at UCLA. He also registered a successful win-loss record against crosstown rivals USC Trojans with a record of 10-9-1.

Terry Donahue, the winningest coach in Pacific-12 and UCLA football history, passed away tonight, at his home surrounded by family, following a two-year battle with cancer. He was 77. RIP to a coaching legend. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) July 5, 2021

On Sunday, the Bruins bid goodbye to one of the greatest coaches in school history. Terry Donahue played and coached for the UCLA Bruins. He has won more games than any other UCLA head coach.

UCLA Bruins bid farewell to former head coach Terry Donahue

Former UCLA Bruins head coach Terry Donahue

Terry Donahue battled cancer for two long years. Unfortunately, on Sunday, July 4, he lost that battle and passed away at the age of 77.

I've known Terry Donahue for 40 years. A man of integrity, relentless energy and bled UCLA blue and gold. He helped mold so many young people and continued after retirement from UCLA. Anyone and everyone is better for having met him. A kind Valley boy from SO Notre Dame. RIP. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) July 5, 2021

Ben Bolch of the LA Times reported that UCLA had mentioned that Terry Donahue underwent surgery for an undisclosed form of cancer back in May 2019. Donahue would also begin chemotherapy at the time.

The former Bruins head coach is survived by his wife Andrea and his three daughters, Nicole, Michele and Jennifer. His three sons-in-law and ten grandchildren also survive him.

What was Terry Donahue's cause of death?

Terry Donahue's cause of death came after two years of fighting cancer. The type of cancer hasn't been reported to the public. The world was made away of Terry Donahue having cancer in May 2019.

The former UCLA Bruins head coach was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2000. Terry Donahue earned another feather for his gilt-edged hat when the Rose Bowl's press box was named the Terry Donahue Pavilion in his honor in 2013,

