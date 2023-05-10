What happened to Tom Brady's facility? TB12 fitness center in Boston abruptly shuts down

It has recently come to light that TB12, Tom Brady's flagship brand, has shuttered its store in Boston. It looks to have abruptly closed since its grand opening three-and-a-half years ago.

Local reporters discovered that the 699, Boylson Street center, has closed down with brown paper marking the inner windows and all signage taken down. It had opened in September 2019 and was supposed to be a one-on-one training space. The store had two floors, a smoothie bar and a retail shop in a 10,000 square feet area.

This particular store was supposed to be the TB12 flagship of the future. It had evolved to offer the one-on-one training that was not offered at other locations. At its launch, CEO John Burns had said,

"We learned a lot in the last five, six years in Foxborough. A lot of one-on-one training. Here in Boston, we've evolved our concept a little bit. What you see here in Boston is the TB12 of the future."

What is the future for Tom Brady's TB12 after this latest closure?

The report does not indicate any response from Tom Brady's representatives on this matter yet.

TB12 was started by Tom Brady and his fitness coach, Alex Guerrero. The premise of the venture was to replicate the healthy habits followed by the star quarterback that allowed him to play at an elite level in the NFL for 23 years. During his career, he won seven Super Bowls in three different decades and that worked as a testament to the whole rationale behind the venture.

So, it is not known why this location closed. But it could mean a shrinking of the Boston area outreach given that Tom Brady left the New England Patriots and relocated to Florida to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The TB12 website lists two flagship locations in Foxborough and Tampa, thus giving equal weightage to both the markets he played his football in. Additionally, it lists eight more partnership locations.

During the last year, Tom Brady's retirement and therefore loss of visibility and allied marketability may have also led to dimishing returns. Furthermore, he suffered a financial and possibly legal blow with him backing and holding money in bankrupt cryptocurrency venture FTX.

However, we will not know the real reason for the closure unless someone from brand or the quarterback himself comments. If it looks like his venture are going too wayward, he always has a nice big TV analyst deal to fall back upon, which will earn him $375 million over 10 years.

