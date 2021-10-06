What happens in Fantasy Football if a game is canceled in the NFL?

How would a canceled NFL game affect fantasy football?

The NFL's new rule could warrant a canceled regular-season game in case of an infection (COVID-19) outbreak on the roster. Thankfully, there haven't been any significant incidents yet this season. A canceled game would significantly affect fantasy football, especially since it would likely come within 24-48 hours prior to kickoff.

In case of a canceled match, fantasy football will treat every player from the involved squads as injured players. They will be reactivated on the upcoming Tuesday. That is pretty much what would happen to fantasy football with a cancelation. It's pretty straightforward, even though it would create chaos in leagues.

Say, if the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys game were to be canceled this season due to an outbreak, fantasy football would be adversely affected.

There's not a ton of publication regarding how a canceled game would take a toll on fantasy football, primarily since it hasn't been an issue in the past. ESPN did mention it in 2020 when a game between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers was nearly canceled.

If the game is not rescheduled, both rosters will be labeled "Out" in fantasy football. Any players on your roster from those affected teams can also be placed on IR in fantasy football for that week only. Your league commissioner could alter the number of IR spots to accommodate the issue if they want to. They could also edit waiver timeframes and push trades through faster.

There aren't too many examples of NFL games being canceled

The NFL hasn't canceled a game since 1935 between the Boston Redskins and Philadelphia Eagles due to severe rain. However, fantasy football wasn't invented for another 30 years. Several preseason games have been canceled for various reasons.

There were a few close-calls last year with COVID-19, but it just ended with some rescheduled games. The NFL implemented a rule for 2021 that a team being unable to play due to an outbreak would forfeit and neither team would play.

