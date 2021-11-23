"What the hell are you jumping around for?" - Stephen A. Smith still not convinced about Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs' offense

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs were able to get a 19-9 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon, in what was expected to be a hard-fought battle. The Cowboys offense, which was without two of their top receivers, was unable to get into the endzone. The Cowboys' defense, on the other hand, held Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense to just 19 points.

ESPN analyst and co-host of First Take, Stephen A. Smith, was unimpressed by the Chiefs' performance and still isn't convinced that they are back to the dominant team that they once were.

Stephen A. Smith still unconvinced about Mahomes' offense

It seems that ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith has a difference of opinion on most of the topics that he and his co-hosts discuss. So it's no surprise that Smith had a different view concerning the Chiefs' win over the Cowboys on Sunday.

Next Gen Stats



Mahomes had thrown just two INTs on such passes in his first three seasons as a starter combined.



Patrick Mahomes throws his sixth interception this season that had above a 75% chance of being completed (twice as many as any other QB). Mahomes had thrown just two INTs on such passes in his first three seasons as a starter combined.

The topic was "Are the Chiefs now the team to beat in the AFC?" In answering the question, Stephen A. Smith had a solid argument to back up his opinion. Smith was not pleased that the Chiefs, including Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy, were "jumping around" and celebrating. He said that the Chiefs offense scored just 19 points and that is nothing to celebrate because their offense is capable of being much better than that. Smith said:

"First of all, I don’t understand why Travis Kelce and all of those guys were jumping around with Eric Bienemy… what the hell are you jumping around for? You scored 19 points. I mean, your offense wasn’t anything to write home about, I’m sorry. I didn’t see anything — a little spurt there but I didn’t see anything to write home about. Had a couple of trick plays, Tyreek Hill got loose early, we get all of that. You jumped out to a 16-3 lead, I understand. But what I’m saying is that we’ve seen this Chiefs offense be significantly more potent. That was not the case yesterday number one."

Mahomes was sacked by Cowboys rookie linebacker Micah Parsons twice and had a forced fumble toward the end of the game. If the same Cowboys' offense that had been showing up earlier in the season had taken the field at Arrowhead Stadium, the game may have gone in a much different direction, which seems to be what Stephen A. Smith was alluding to when he voiced his displeasure at the celebration.

Edited by Windy Goodloe