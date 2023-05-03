What is Hero Bread? Tom Brady-backed startup raises $47.5M with aim of expanding grocery footprint

Projects Tom Brady has invested in are off to a terrific start.

A startup called Hero Bread, which is backed by the recently retired QB, has amassed total funding worth $47.5 million. Hero Bread, which was also eyeing a partnership with Subway Restaurants Inc., has a couple of credible backers on their side.

Apart from Tom Brady, the company also has NBA icon Kevin Durant among their backers. Furthermore, they have raised $15 million in their Series B financing round. Currently looking to broaden their grocery footprint, they will be setting up 2,300 retail stores.

This will be a major jump from the original 23.

Cleveland Avenue, DNS Capital, Union Grove Venture PArtners and 444 Capital's D'Amelio Family Fund are other investors in the startup.

However, the details of Brady or Durant's involvement with the brand is currently unknown. Of course, Brady might look to promote them in the future. Having retired this year, Brady has shifted his focus on online promotions and increased social media activity.

That being said, Hero Bread's CEO Cole Glass spoke about the recent $15 million raised. Apparently, this money will work for their startup towards the end of the year. If sales continue to grow, they will have another funding round soon.

“If things are going better than what we planned, the rest of fundraising is going to go ahead of schedule as well,” Glass said.

Tom Brady helped bring Hero Bread to Subway

Known for his health and diet, Tom Brady promoting Subway could have been a shocker for a few. However, the seven-time Super Bowl champion was promoting healthy bread.

"As well noted, your boy isn’t the biggest bread guy," Tom Brady begins.

He introduced Hero Bread as the new bread in town, something that even he could eat:

"Zero sugar. One net carb and only 100 calories. Now I'm pumped that I can get back to bread. All because of Hero. Truly unbelievable".

Brady proceeded to take a bite of the sandwich, enjoying the sub as the camera cuts off.

Of course, the bread brand is not Tom Brady's only investment.

In partnership with Richard and Dillon Rosenblatt, one of Brady's biggest investments is the NFT company Autograph. With athletes like Tiger Woods and Rob Gronkowski on board, they have raised over $170 million as a start-up in Silicon Valley.

His media company 199 Productions, launced in 2020, is another example.

Furthermore, Brady's own 'Brady Brand' is one of his most lucrative investments.

