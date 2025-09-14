"What an incredible pass": NFL fans buzz to Cam Ward's stunning TD pass to Elic Ayomanor

Cam Ward has thrown his first-ever touchdown pass in the NFL. The Tennessee Titans quarterback bounced back from an underwhelming debut and connected with Elic Ayomanor to equalize against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.Ward kept the ball for nearly eight seconds on the Titans' third and goal while avoiding two defenders before throwing a diagonal pass to his fellow rookie wide receiver in the final minute of the second half.NFL insider Tom Pelissero shared a clip of the play with the caption:&quot;Cam Ward’s first NFL TD pass is absolutely absurd.&quot;Fans rushed to the comment section to share their reaction to the 2025 No. 1 pick's first touchdown pass.&quot;What an incredible pass!&quot; A fan wrote.fleezy23 @thelfleezy23LINK@TomPelissero What an incredible pass!&quot;That pass was wild,&quot; one comment read.BLOCKXS.COM @blockxsLINK@TomPelissero That pass was wildMore fans joined in to appreciate Cam Ward for the pass.&quot;Cam is showing substance,&quot; one user wrote.𒀽 smartmoney || goldhype 𒀽 @smartmoneyfiLINK@TomPelissero Cam is showing substance&quot;It’s only a couple QBs in the league that can make that throw,&quot; a fan posted.Moo2🌪️ @PMJ_30LINK@TomPelissero It’s only a couple QBs in the league that can make that throwA few fans brought a new perspective on the Titans' rookie's pass.&quot;Poor Cam had to play Denvers D 1st game. On the bright side, he won't play a harder defense all year; he looks legit,&quot; a fan commented.Matthew Hanson @db212004LINK@TomPelissero Poor Cam had to play Denvers D 1st game. On the bright side, he won't play a harder defense all year; he looks legit.&quot;I knew Ayomanor was a stud. Don’t get how he fell to day 3,&quot; another said.Winston @hexwandererLINK@TomPelissero I knew Ayomanor was a stud. Don’t get how he fell to day 3Cam Ward has completed 10 of 17 passes for 123 yards and one touchdown in the first half.Can Cam Ward lead the Titans to victory against the Rams?Cam Ward has already outperformed himself. The rookie only completed 12 of 28 passes for 112 yards in his debut game against the Denver Broncos as the Titans lost 20-12.However, it's a different story in his second game. The Rams took the lead in the seventh minute thanks to Puka Nacua's 45-yard run for the first touchdown of the game. The Rams led 7-0 at the end of the first quarter.Tennessee replied with a field goal in the fourth minute of the second quarter, but the Rams restored the lead less than four minutes later. Ward took matters into his own hands and threw a brilliant pass to Ayomanor for a touchdown with only 38 seconds left in the second quarter.The Titans scored another field goal to go back to the locker room at the end of the first half with a 13-10 lead.Ward &amp; Co. would hope to carry the momentum and register their first win of the season.