What is J.J. Watt’s contract breakdown?

ESPN staff writer Sarah Barshop broke the news that the Houston Texans and veteran defensive end J.J. Watt will be parting ways. The Texans drafted the former Wisconsin Badgers end with their 11th overall pick in 2011. Watt will be entering his 11th NFL season in 2021.

This release is shocking, especially since the Texans could have received something for Watt. Instead, the Houston Texans are losing a veteran and not receiving anything in return. J.J. Watt signed a 6-year, $100 million extension in 2014.

Watt has been through all the good and bad times with the Houston Texans. At the end of the 2020-2021 NFL season, Watt called out his teammates during a press conference. J.J. Watt told the media:

“If you can’t come in and put work in the building, go out to the practice field and work hard, do your lifts and do what you’re supposed to do, you should not be here. This is a job. We are getting paid a whole lot of money."

“There are a lot of people that watch us and invest their time and their money into buying our jerseys and buying a whole bunch of stuff,” he said. “And they care about it.”

J.J. Watt felt very strongly about the statements he made during the press conference. It wasn't even a few weeks later that rumors started to surface that the Texans could trade the veteran tight end. Now a month and five days before the new calendar year starts, the Houston Texans and J.J. Watt part ways.

J.J. Watt was asked about the Texans regrouping and finishing the season.



He answered from the heart. pic.twitter.com/sAgdFfeORJ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 27, 2020

With the Texans releasing J.J. Watt, it brings one question to the mind of an NFL fan. What was the breakdown of the 6-year, $100 million contract J.J. Watt signed with the Houston Texans?

Breaking down the 6-year, $100 million contract between the Texans and J.J. Watt

Advertisement

J.J. Watt gave Houston everything he had on and off the field

J.J. Watt will be truly missed by the Houston Texans and their fan base. Watt gave everything he had to the franchise on and off the field. J.J. Watt had another year on his extension and was set to become a free agent in 2022. So what was the big extension breakdown for J.J. Watt?

J.J. Watt's Contract Breakdown:

-- Signing Bonus: $10 million

-- Average Salary: $16.6 million

-- Guaranteed at signing: $30.8 million

-- Total Guaranteed: $51.8 million

Breaking: The Texans are releasing J.J. Watt after he and the team mutually agreed it was best to part ways, he announced on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/LxHXcGSFOE — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 12, 2021

By releasing J.J. Watt on Friday, the Houston Texans made $17.5 million in cap space available for the 2021 NFL off-season.