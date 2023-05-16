What did Jackson Mahomes do at the Super Bowl? Revisiting why Patrick Mahomes' brother was clowned after Chiefs win

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' younger brother Jackson has become infamous for his TikTok dances. He will typically record his social media content before and after Kansas City Chiefs games. After his actions became a distraction, he wasn't seen that frequently on the sidelines in 2022.

But, after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII in February, Jackson was seen on the field. As Patrick was doing post-game interviews, Jackson appeared on the nationally televised program, dancing in the background.

Then at the Super Bowl LVII parade, Jackson was once again seen dancing and trying to get his moment. The younger Mahomes made a TikTok which showed him up on stage with the team and dancing. He posted the video on his TikTok page and it didn't get the comments and reviews that he had probably had hoped.

The comments on TikTok were critical of Jackson and some simply just wished that he would stop posting content like that. Others said that his brother was more successful than he was, and that the videos were just becoming hard to watch.

The comments left on Jackson Mahomes' Super Bowl parade Tik Tok were not in support of his actions.

In light of his recent legal issues, the self-proclaimed social media influencer hasn't posted any content on his platforms as of late.

What is Jackson Mahomes accused of?

Jackson Mahomes was arrested on May 3, 2023 after he was accussed of sexual assault. The incident allegedly occurred in February at a restaurant just outside of Kansas City. He asked the restaurant owner, Aspen Vaughn, if they could speak in her office, and she agreed.

But, when they were in the office, Vaughn said that he kissed her without her consent thrice and grabbed her by the neck. He then told her that she couldn't tell anyone about what happened. The incident left visible marks on the woman's neck according to witnesses who saw her after it happened.

Jackson reportedly told his victim not to tell anyone.



Jackson is also accused of battery after he allegedly pushed another worker, who tried to open the restaurant door. The, the father of the employee contacted the police who arrived at the restaurant. Video footage from the restaurant shows all of the events that transpired and corroborate the story from the victims as well as the witnesses who were at the restaurant that night.

