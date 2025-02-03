"What a joke" – Austin Ekeler rips Giants as Saquon Barkley makes history with Eagles

Washington Commanders running back Austin Ekeler clowned the New York Giants over their decision to let Saquon Barkley go and sign with the Philadelphia Eagles. The veteran faced Barkley in the NFC championship game and saw firsthand the type of talent New York let go.

During an appearance on Dan Le Batard's "God Bless Football!" Ekeler made his thoughts clear on Barkley's exit from the Giants and the success he's had with the Eagles, who are about to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

"Just seeing running backs have success and make a huge impact on their team and help their team out, like Saquon ... It's really cool to see the guys that were getting shuffled around and kind of, 'Oh, I don't know if these guys that can still play or if they'll make an impact.' Yeah, like the Giants. Oh, what a joke over there letting this guy go."

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Saquon Barkley put on a show against Austin Ekeler and the Commanders on Jan. 26, scoring on the Eagles' first two offensive drives, including a 60-yard rushing touchdown. The former No. 2 overall pick unlocked all his powers this season after taking over from D'Andre Swift.

With three rushing touchdowns and 118 rushing yards in the championship game, Barkley accumulated 424 rushing yards and seven touchdowns against the capital team. He finished the season with 345 carries for 2,005 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns, breaking the Eagles' rushing yards record in his first season with them.

Andy Reid shares his thoughts on Saquon Barkley's impressive season

After a tumultuous 2023 season, Saquon Barkley gave the Eagles a spark they missed after losing Super Bowl LVII to the Chiefs. The AFC champions are well aware of the threat Barkley poses and Andy Reid had nothing but good things to say about the Penn State product.

“[Saquon Barkley]'s a great player, potential future Hall of Famer. He was tremendous at New York, he had a great year this year with the Eagles. So, he's helped them, especially in the rush game, but he can catch the ball ... He's been a great addition for him,” he said last week.

The Chiefs will face a different Eagles squad than the one they beat two years ago. Saquon Barkley is making the most of his first playoff appearance, and if they can't stop him, it could be a long night for Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.