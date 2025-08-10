Dak Prescott didn’t take a snap in the Dallas Cowboys’ preseason opener, but the quarterback still managed to dominate headlines, and not for anything that happened on the field.Before kickoff against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Saturday, Prescott crossed paths with Rams owner Stan Kroenke.Standing alongside Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, he offered Kroenke a handshake and a bold message:“We’ll meet y’all in the NFC championship game.”That moment, shared on X by NFL insider Ari Meirov, set off an immediate storm of reactions.&quot;Nah what kind of drugs is this man Dak on because I need some,&quot; wrote one user.Blake🏀 @SchobeyyLINKNah what kind of drugs is this man Dak on because I need some&quot;I guess he's planning to meet him in the stands in Philly,&quot; added another user.&quot;Dak to the Rams next year confirmed,&quot; added another.More fan reactions poured in,&quot;Laughing my ass off,&quot; wrote one user.&quot;As a Cowboys fan this is embarrassing,&quot; added another user.&quot;Does he really believe that?&quot; added another.The barbs weren’t surprising. Dallas hasn’t reached an NFC championship game since January 1996, the same year they went on to win the Super Bowl. Dak Prescott was still a toddler then.Dallas backup quarterbacks struggle as Rams dominate preseason matchupNFL: Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams - Source: ImagnWhile Dak Prescott’s prediction carried January swagger, August reality belonged to the Rams. With starters on both sides resting, Los Angeles controlled the tempo and pounded out a 31-21 win.Rookie running back Blake Corum punched in two early touchdowns, helping the Rams build a 14-0 cushion they never surrendered.Dallas managed just six points by halftime, while Los Angeles piled on 17 more after the break.The Rams finished with 181 rushing yards and 364 total yards, moving the chains 22 times and converting nearly half of their third downs.The Cowboys’ offense, led by backups, sputtered until late in the fourth quarter.Joe Milton struggled for the majority of the night, not finding his rhythm until he started to connect with tight end Fairweather for a late touchdown.Will Grier did well with his limited series, connecting for two of three with a rushing touchdown to make the final score a little better.