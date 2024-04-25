"What matters is he's a killer": ESPN's Mina Kimes shuts down talk on Caleb Williams' painted nails

Caleb Williams is a generational talent, as the USC standout is projected to be the No. 1 pick in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft. However, there have been mumblings about his personal choices, including but not limited to him painting his fingernails pink.

The limelight has been on Williams over the past year and many criticized him for his painted nails. Even though Williams has been critical of analysts talking about his painted nails or him showing emotion on the field, ESPN's Mina Kimes came out in his support.

With merely hours remaining for the draft, Kimes voiced her opinion on the painted nails of Williams on ‘Gojo and Golic’ at DraftKings Network. Kimes said:

“It doesn’t matter that he paints his nails or that he shows emotion. What matters is that he’s a killer who thinks he’s the best & clearly both of those things are true.”

Many former and current NFL players have supported the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner for painting his nails and carrying a pink phone case.

Why does Caleb Williams paint his nails? The projected #1 pick revealed the emotional reason

The 22-year-old QB is extremely close to his mother Dayne Price. She is a nail technician and the reason why not only Caleb Williams paints his nails but also takes good care of them. Ever since he was a child, this was an activity that strengthened the mother-son bond. Williams previously commented on the issue as well. He said:

“You get to express yourself. I really only do it on game days. I’m going to see big events, which this is one of the largest events, so I knew that I was going to be wearing a lot of suits and everything like that, so I wanted to just go a little more classy, get some clear coat over it and rock that.”

Caleb Williams made the above comments after his Pac-12 championship game loss. The young QB paints is projected to join the Chicago Bears later today.