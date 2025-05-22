"What a moron" - Aaron Rodgers rips Kamala Harris for refusing Joe Rogan podcast invite during elections vs. Donald Trump

Aaron Rodgers is known for his political takes, and he took aim at Kamala Harris for not appearing on Joe Rogan's podcast.

During the US election, Harris refused to go on Rogan's podcast as she didn't want to go to Texas to do it. Many people were confused by it, including Rodgers, who doesn't understand her decision, and he believes it cost her the election.

"What a moron to not come on the show! Well, I mean I think that anybody with a brain knows that [Donald] Trump coming on here had a big sway on the election," Rodgers said (2:02:06).

It's an interesting comment from Rodgers, who wasn't a fan of Harris not going on Rogan's podcast. The NFL quarterback felt that if Harris truly wanted to be the President, going on Rogan's podcast would have helped her get votes and potentially beat Trump.

Trump, of course, went on Rogan, and whether or not that helped him get more votes is uncertain. But, Rodgers believes that was the case and was glad to see Trump win the election and become the President.

Aaron Rodgers passed on a political career to focus on the NFL

Aaron Rodgers has been heavily invested in politics for years, and he nearly ran for VP.

Rodgers was reportedly asked to be Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s running mate in the US presidential race, but he declined. The quarterback says he decided to opt out against it as he wasn't done playing football.

“There were really two options. Retire and be his VP or keep playing. I wanted to keep playing,” the 40-year-old Rodgers said, via CNN.

During Rodgers' Netflix documentary, the quarterback spoke about his political leanings in a conversation with RFK. Rodgers says he got into politics in high school and enjoys talking about it and learning more about it.

"I got into politics back when I was a sophomore in high school," Rodgers said via Yahoo. "Honestly your uncle's death ... was my first entrance into pulling the veil back, as I call it. Like what's actually going on?...

"I really didn't have any hope in politics until, really, until you announced your candidacy," Rodgers added.

Despite being a fan of Kennedy Jr, Rodgers decided not to be his VP.

As for his football career, Rodgers doesn't have a contract for this season, and whether or not he will continue playing is uncertain.

