With the NFL draft just 38 days away, fans are starting to ask a lot of questions about the events leading up to the 2021 NFL draft. The NFL announced on Monday that there will be a select number of prospects, fans and media crews on-site for the draft. Starting April 29th, the NFL will offer free events for fans to attend.

If NFL fans want to be in attendance for the 2021 NFL draft, they will be required to wear facial coverings. They'll also be required to maintain a six-feet social distancing policy. The NFL draft will be spread out in downtown Cleveland, Ohio at FirstEnergy Stadium, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Great Lakes Science Center.

One event that every NFL fan likes to attend leading up to the NFL draft is the NFL Draft Experience. Let's take a look at why the NFL Draft Experience is so popular.

What is the NFL Draft Experience?

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, NFL fans must make reservations to be in attendance for the NFL Draft Experience. This is being done to manage the total capacity at one time. NFL fans can reserve their spot through the NFL OnePass app and that will be available to download March 29th onwards.

NFL fans enjoy attending the NFL Draft Experience because of the activities that come with the event. There are nine total events that come with the NFL Draft Experience. These activities give the fans the opportunity to interact with current NFL players.

List of Activities at the NFL Draft Experience

Autograph Stage at Draft: NFL fans will have the opportunity to receive free autographs from current NFL players and NFL Legends.

NFL PLAY 60 Zone: The NFL PLAY 60 Zone gives NFL fans the opportunity to take part in games, play football clinics, and activities for children.

Vince Lombardi Trophy: NFL fans will be able to take a picture with the most prized possession - the NFL Super Bowl trophy.

NFL Shop presented by Visa: Fans can enjoy great deals on NFL merchandise.

Taste of Tailgate: NFL fans will be able to sample food from Cleveland restaurants.

NFL Draft Experience Stage: This is where fans can enjoy music from local musical talent.

Look Like a Pro: NFL fans will be able to take pictures with their favorite team's draft jersey.

Pepsi NFL Helmet Photo Opportunity: This is where NFL fans can have their pictures taken with their favorite team's oversized helmet.

Combine Corner: The Combine Corner gives fans the opportunity to run the 40-yard dash and test their vertical jumping abilities.

*All these events are not set in stone, due to the COVID-19 pandemic some events may be subject to change.