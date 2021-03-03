NFL: What quarterback died in a car accident?

Former NFL quarterback Tarvaris Jackson spent his college football career with both Arkansas and Alabama State. After two years with the Arkansas Razorbacks. Tarvaris Jackson transferred to Alabama State, where he threw for over 7,000 yards and 67 touchdowns.

The Minnesota Vikings selected Tarvaris Jackson with their 64th overall pick in the second-round of the 2006 NFL draft. During his time with Minnesota, Jackson made 20 total starts. Tarvaris Jackson won ten of his 20 starts, but he also lost ten. After the 2010 NFL season, Tarvaris Jackson joined the Seattle Seahawks.

Seattle signed Tarvaris Jackson as the starting quarterback. All 14 starts that Jackson had in Seattle came in the first season with the team. Tavaris Jackson lost the quarterback battle to newly drafted Russell Wilson.

After the Seahawks lost Super Bowl XLIX to the New England Patriots, the Seahawks let Jackson become an unrestricted free agent. Tarvaris Jackson ended up retiring from the NFL in 2015.

Three years after retiring from the NFL, Tarvaris Jackson a graduate assistant job at his alma mater, Alabama State. Jackson spent one year at Alabama State before heading to Tennessee State. Tarvaris Jackson became the quarterbacks coach at Tennessee State.

Tarvaris Jackson was heading to his hometown when his family received the one phone call that no one wants to receive.

What happened to NFL quarterback Tarvaris Jackson?

April 12, 2020 - Tarvaris Jackson was driving his 2012 Chevrolet Camaro, when he lost control and struck a tree. The accident happened seven miles south of Jackson's hometown of Montgomery, Alabama. When first responders arrived at the scene, they rushed Jackson to a local hospital.

NFL's Tarvaris Jackson Dies In Car Crash at 36 https://t.co/6p7XczPPZZ — TMZ (@TMZ) April 14, 2020

The former NFL quarterback was announced deceased at an Alabama hospital on April 12, 2020. Tarvaris Jackson's life ended too soon at the young age of 36 years old. It has been reported that Jackson was driving 70 mph in a 35 mph zone when he lost control of his car.

When the news broke, the Minnesota Vikings released this statement about Jackson's death:

"The entire Vikings family is saddened by the news of Tarvaris Jackson being taken from us too soon, One of Tarvaris' greatest attributes was his positive outlook and approach. He genuinely cared about others, was a good friend and will be missed by family, teammates and Vikings fans everywhere. We send out deepest condolences to his family."

Tavaris Jackson is survived by his wife Lakitta Jackson and their three children, Tarvaris Jackson II, Takayla Jackson, and Tyson Jackson.