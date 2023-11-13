What is the NFL's leverage penalty? All you need to know

The leverage penalty is one of a plethora of penalties in the NFL designed to make the game as fair as possible. While the leverage penalty is rare to spot, quite a few franchises can be found guilty of it every year.

In this article, we delve into the meaning of the penalty, as well as the drawbacks of incurring such a penalty. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

What is the leverage penalty in the NFL?

According to Nathan D of Four Vets Football, a leverage penalty is called by the referee against the defense when a player intentionally stands on or jumps off a teammate to block a field goal or punt.

The penalty is designed to promote a level playing ground on the gridiron, as there are teams with players tall and skillful enough to snag the ball out of the air. The penalty makes that significantly more difficult.

It's important to note that this penalty is hardly called, as players are seldom found guilty of going against the rule. Hence, to have this penalty called against an NFL player, they will have to clearly use a teammate’s body as a prop to get themselves a better chance at blocking a field-goal attempt.

The main reason why NFL players hardly fall victim to the penalty is that it's super easy to catch a player breaking the rule. There are hundreds of cameras at strategic positions on the gridiron, so there's no way a leverage penalty will go scot-free in the modern league.

The penalty was created for two reasons: to ensure a fair chance for the field goal kicker and player safety.

The punishment

According to the NFL rule book, the penalty carries a 15-yard penalty and an automatic first down. The rule has raised some eyebrows across the league, as the penalty is on par with unsportsmanlike conduct category offenses.

The punishment tends to be harsh on the offending team, as these penalties almost only occur on fourth downs. Furthermore, due to the opposing team punting or kicking the ball, the possession is set to switch to the defending team in the next play.