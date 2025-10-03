  • home icon
  "What a pack of weirdos": Odell Beckham Jr.'s mom reacts to throwback video with LoLo Wood for her grandson Zydn's "welcome to Earth" party

"What a pack of weirdos": Odell Beckham Jr.'s mom reacts to throwback video with LoLo Wood for her grandson Zydn's "welcome to Earth" party

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Oct 03, 2025 17:48 GMT
Odell Beckham Jr.
Odell Beckham Jr.'s mother, Heather Van Norman, commented on a video of his son. (Photos via Lauren Wood Instagram/ Getty Images)

Odell Beckham Jr.'s mother recently gave her take on a throwback video of grandson Zydn. Beckham's ex, Lauren "LoLo" Wood, shared a video from when their son was an infant and they were working out at the gym.

Beckham Jr. and Wood were dancing around trying to entertain their son. She captioned the hilarious throwback video.

"Zydn's welcome to Earth party," Wood wrote.

Heather Van Norman then reshared the video and gave her own hysterical take on her grandson's point-of-view.

"Zy: what a Pack of weirdos and chocolate protein shake overload," Heather Van Norman captioned .
Heather Van Norman commented on a video of her grandson. (Photo via Heather Van Norman&#039;s Instagram Story)
Heather Van Norman commented on a video of her grandson. (Photo via Heather Van Norman's Instagram Story)

Odell Beckham Jr. and Lauren Wood welcomed their son Zydn in February 2022, just weeks after he won Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams.

Odell Beckham Jr. and LoLo Wood shared hilarious interaction about parenting styles

Odell Beckham Jr. and ex-girlfriend LoLo Wood co-parent their son Zydn despite their breakup. The free agent wide receiver shared a post on Instagram of him and his son spending time together at the pool.

He added an Instagram post joking that he let his son stay up way past his bedtime.

"What it’s all about..N don’t tell ya momma I be letttin u stay up late over here either.. 😭😭😭" Beckham Jr. captioned the Instagram post.
It was then that Woods shared a hilarious comment about how he doesn't necessarily run a 'tight ship' at home.

"Yea “tight ship” …more like a carnival cruise 😂😂😂" Wood commented

Wood and Beckham Jr. began dating in 2019 during his first season with the Cleveland Browns. They welcomed their son, Zydn in February 2022 and then broke up in the summer of 2023.

Odell Beckham Jr. last played in the NFL in 2024 when he spent time with the Miami Dolphins. He played nine games with the Dolphins before he and the team mutually agreed to part ways in December. He had just nine catches for 55 yards last season. He has indicated that he is ready to retire from the NFL yet.

