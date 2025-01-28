What is Patrick Mahomes' record vs Vic Fangio's defenses? Exploring Eagles DC's numbers

If having Patrick Mahomes making the plays isn't enough already, there's certainly a lot of optimism to be had if you're a Kansas City Chiefs fan heading into Super Bowl LIX against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Mahomes and company will compete against defensive coordinator Vic Fangio's group, whom Mahomes has an unblemished record against. According to BetMGM managing content editor Ryan Hannable, Fangio is 0-8 against the 3x champ as a coordinator. The Texas Tech product has thrown 10 touchdowns and just two interceptions against Fangio-led defenses.

Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts prepare for Super Bowl rematch

While they may be taking on a familiar defensive coordinator, the Chiefs defense will not be seeing the same offense they played against in 2023's Super Bowl matchup. Since then, the Eagles have gotten even more dominant in their ground game, adding running back Saquon Barkley, who is in the midst of an MVP-caliber season.

The combination of the rushing threat from both Hurts and Barkley, not to mention two tremendous receivers in AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith on the outside, will certainly present some new challenges for the Kansas City defense come game day.

Kansas City as a whole, however, will have a very unique motivation in the big game. The Chiefs are playing to make NFL history by becoming the first team ever to win three Super Bowls in a row. Their chain started in 2023 with an initial victory over the Eagles, followed by their Super Bowl victory last year against the San Francisco 49ers.

With a win over the Eagles yet again next month, the Chiefs will be in the conversation for perhaps the greatest dynasty that the NFL has ever seen. Mahomes himself will also thrust himself into the greatest quarterback of all time conversation among the likes of Joe Montana and Tom Brady.

Some are already beginning to debate whether or not Mahomes has already done enough to surpass Brady as the all-time quarterback great with his three Super Bowl rings and two league MVP awards. Of course, if the 2x MVP is able to take the Chiefs to yet another big Super Bowl win, those talks will only intensify.

Hurts, on the other hand, is hoping to get the first Super Bowl win of his career after coming up just short against Kansas City two seasons ago. The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX from the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Sunday, February 9, 2025.

