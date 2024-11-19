What did Patrick Mahomes say to Josh Allen? Viral video reveals QBs' interaction after Bills ended Chiefs undefeated streak

Josh Allen ended Patrick Mahomes' undefeated 2024 season streak in a nail-biting 30-21 victory. The Week 11 NFL showdown lived up to its hype.

The game was a quarterback masterclass and a testament to an evolving rivalry. Allen's 26-yard touchdown run in the final two minutes sealed the Buffalo Bills' win.

Right after the final whistle, NFL Films captured Mahomes talking to Allen with a confident declaration.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Hell of a game, man," Mahomes said. "Hell of a play. We'll see you guys soon. We'll do it again, baby."

Trending

Expand Tweet

Their rivalry tells a compelling story. Tied 4-4 (including playoffs), their matchups are separated by just two points. Allen stands out as the only QB to beat the three-time Super Bowl MVP four times.

The game wasn't just about the final score. Both QBs showed vulnerability early as Mahomes and Allen each threw an interception in the first half.

The statistical battlefield tells its own story. Allen entered the game with 19 TDs and 2,281 passing yards. Mahomes trailed with 12 TDs and 2,208 yards. More critically, Mahomes has 10 interceptions compared to Allen's five.

Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen's rivalry is more than just numbers

Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle - Source: Imagn

Josh Allen's response to Patrick Mahomes' postgame comment was telling.

"Given our history, we tend to meet in the playoffs," Allen said. "Again, we're not there yet, we'll focus on that when we get there."

The Bills have been on a tear. They've scored 30 or more points in five consecutive games and won six straight after early setbacks.

Playoff history adds another layer of intrigue. While the Bills lead 4-1 in regular season meetings, the Chiefs have a perfect 3-0 record in playoff matchups. They've eliminated Buffalo from the postseason in three of the last four campaigns.

Mahomes' interception count raised eyebrows. He joined Sam Darnold and Geno Smith among the QBs with the most interceptions in 2024. Jordan Love leads with 11, while Mahomes sits close behind.

Allen's performance told a different story. His TD pass to Curtis Samuel in the fourth quarter erased memories of his earlier interception.

The NFL world is watching. Will their next encounter be another regular season classic or the playoff showdown everyone anticipates?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Buffalo Bills Nation! Check out the latest Buffalo Bills Schedule and dive into the latest Bills Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.