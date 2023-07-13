What is Patrick Mahomes most scared of? Chiefs star shares vulnerable moment on screen with wife Brittany

With two Super Bowl wins in his bag, Patrick Mahomes is easily one of the NFL's most successful quarterbacks right now. Mahomes has often spoken his mind to fans, opening up about his own process and personal life.

In a recent GQ Quiz with wife Brittany Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs star candidly spoke about something he is scared of. While they discussed other topics in the fun interview, Mahomes had a serious answer to his own question: "What am I most scared of?"

Brittany, choosing to take a light-hearted route, said that the answer was bears (and mountain lions). While Mahomes agreed, he added that his actual fear is actually a little more serious:

"What I'm most scared of — it's not failure — but it's regret. That was a very deep one."

Brittany, who seemed to agree, added:

"Too serious."

During an earlier question, Mahomes also said he was terrified of skydiving. Although Brittany wants to try it before she dies, the QB isn't entirely convinced:

"I will not be going skydiving. Not because it's in my contract, but I am terrified of it."

They also spoke about their likes, dislikes and children, and Brittany referred to Patrick as a great dad. Considering his career as an NFL QB, it has been challenging for Mahomes to balance his family and his career. In fact, Mahomes credited Brittany for being the one to always help him out

Patrick Mahomes was all praises for his wife Brittany

According to Mahomes, the people around him have helped him become the man he is today. In an interview with People magazine, Mahomes spoke about his life off the field and how he ends up managing it all:

“I have a great wife. I think that helps out a ton. She helps me out a ton by taking stuff off my plate.”

Speaking about his people, Patrick added:

“I have great people around me, and I can be Patrick Mahomes".

Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany.

Not only has this helped him out with his kids, but has also helped Mahomes remain the same person over the years.

"I can be myself, the same person I've grown up being — and luckily that's won a couple of Super Bowls," he said.

Brittany and Patrick ended up answering most questions correctly on the quiz. Having known each other since childhood, the NFL couple is certainly well-versed with each other.

