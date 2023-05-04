What’s the latest on Saquon Barkley’s holdout? Giants GM gives update on tense situation

Heading into 2022, Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley were both in very different places in the New York Giants' eyes.

Most expected the team to move on after refusing Jones' fifth-year option. However, after an unlikely playoff win in 2022, they were forced to make a decision about who would get the big contract.

They chose their quarterback and decided to stick their running back with a franchise tag. However, Barkley has since responded by holding out for a long-term deal.

Speaking on "Good Morning Football," Giants general manager Joe Schoen gave an update on where both teams are in the negotiation phase:

"We talked with his representatives last week. We had initial talks on where we might be in terms of numbers or trying to get something done, what the appetite is to get a deal done. And we said, 'Hey, we'll step back, let the draft take place and then we'll circle back up.'"

He continued by explaining that talks will resume in the coming days:

"We'll have some conversations in terms of where we are, where they may be, and see if we can get something done.

"Saquon's a very good football player... I love him and we want him to be here. It's got to be a deal where both parties are happy... And that's what we're going to try to work for and see if we can see if we can get something we both agree on."

Will Saquon Barkley play in every game in 2023?

Saquon Barkley puts 2023 season on hold for New York Giants via holdout

Saquon Barkley at 2023 NFC Divisional Playoffs - New York Giants v Philadelphia Eagles

It is no secret who the New York Giants' most important player on the field has been over the last few years.

Most fans agree that Saquon Barkley, when healthy, has been the beating heart of the Giants offense. In 2022, the running back's first fully healthy season since 2019, he put up a career-best 1312 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground.

In three of the four seasons in which he has played at least 13 games, Barkley has earned at least 1000 yards. Meanwhile, Daniel Jones has thrown for more than 20 touchdowns in his career just once.

Put simply, by taking himself out of the lineup, many believe that Barkley has put the team's winning ability on ice.

Will the Giants find a way to lock up Saquon Barkley for 2023 and beyond?

