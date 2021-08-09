'What’s up with that? What did I do wrong?': Brady booed at Hall of Fame induction ceremony after Peyton Manning's acknowledgement 

Over the weekend, Peyton Manning was formally inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Always one to crack jokes, Manning threw a couple at Tom Brady during his induction acceptance speech while the seven-time Super Bowl champion was in the crowd.

"What's up with that? What did I do wrong?" Brady said.

Brady was clearly caught off-guard in the heat of the moment and it showed in his reaction.

.@ShannonSharpe on Tom Brady attending Peyton Manning's HOF induction:



Manning touched on the idea of time limits on speeches as an ever-shrinking event and combined that thought with Tom Brady. Here's what his joke was, according to Pro Football Talk.

“Next year, acceptance speeches will probably shrink to four minutes. And speaking of rivals, my good friend Tom Brady is here tonight. By the time he is inducted. . . .”

The crowd interrupted Peyton Manning with boos for Tom Brady. Almost everyone has lost to him at some point and any mention of the quarterback in any public setting often leads to similar reactions. Manning let the boos go on before continuing:

"By the time Tom Brady is inducted in his first year of eligibility in the year 2035, he’ll only have time to post his acceptance speech on his Instagram account,” Manning said.

Manning's joke, of course, poked fun at Tom Brady's seemingly infinite lifespan in the NFL.

Tom Brady and Peyton Manning through the decades

Brady and Manning were two of the most dominant quarterbacks in the AFC from the early 2000s until Manning's retirement at the end of the 2015 season. Last year, Manning and Brady played a golf game against each other in a special presentation called "The Match." This year, Tom Brady returned to face Aaron Rodgers in that same event.

While Manning outperformed a litany of quarterbacks, he struggled against Tom Brady, going 6-11 in 17 matchups. That said, Manning had the final laugh when he defeated Tom Brady in the 2015 AFC title game due to a last-second incompletion when Brady was trying to force overtime.

Since Manning's retirement, Brady has caught up to Manning in several spots. Last season, he eclipsed Peyton Manning as the oldest quarterback to start in a Super Bowl. He also joined the Hall of Fame inductee as the only other quarterback to win a Super Bowl with two different teams.

The Match: Champions For Charity

Brady also passed Peyton Manning for total career touchdowns with 581 touchdowns; Manning had 539 touchdowns in his career.

Last, but not least, Brady has the most touchdowns in NFL history. Clearly, there are levels to this game.

