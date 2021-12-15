The Steelers are in last place in the AFC North in what many expect to be Ben Roethlisberger's final season. Based on this, many would quickly write off the Steelers and say "better luck next year." However, the Steelers are 6-6-1 with several games to play. It may seem improbable, but it is far from impossible. Here's what the Steelers need to do to make the playoffs.
How the Steelers can make the playoffs
The first step is to realize that the Steelers are not as far back as their position indicates. They may be in last place in the AFC North, but they only need two wins to catch up to the 8-5 Ravens. Lamar Jackson is battling injuries, so this is more likely than impossible.
Before they catch the Ravens, they need to catch the Bengals and Browns first. The Bengals have their own quarterback injury issues. Joe Burrow wasn't himself and dropped a game against the San Francisco 49ers in overtime. Thus, it opens the door to the Bengals starting a slide.
The Browns are 7-6 and are coming off a win, but the nature of the win gives the Steelers hope. The Browns survived a Ravens comeback, planting a seed of doubt in the minds of their organization heading into the next game. They play on a short week, facing the frisky Raiders on Saturday. The seed of doubt could follow them into this game.
Each team ahead of the Steelers in the division has a reason to slip up. However, it is not enough for everyone else to slip up. The Steelers will need to hit the gas to pass anyone on the highway to the playoffs.
If they can flip the script over the final stretch of games, they can leapfrog others in the rankings. Specifically, if the Steelers somehow win out, they can knock the Browns, Ravens, and Chiefs down a peg while raising themselves. This gives them a better shot at making the cut.
They have to come into their final five games with an attacking mindset. If they look at their final five games as one big mountain to climb, they will implode quickly. However, if they take a one-game mindset, they can slowly climb the ranks. The Steelers face the Titans, Chiefs, Browns, and Ravens.
There is a chance that the Ravens could be in a position that encourages them to sit their stars to save them for the playoffs. This could be the carrot the Steelers use to get through the rest of the games. In their minds, if they can win three or four games, they will get the last win free, which could sneak them into the playoffs.