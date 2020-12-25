What time are the NFL games today?

Minnesota Vikings are hanging on to their NFL Playoff chances with their lives. New Orleans Saints are holding on to the number two seed in the NFC Playoff race. Both teams need a huge win on Christmas Day to keep their NFL playoff hopes alive.

What time is the Minnesota Vikings vs New Orleans Saints game?

Kick-Off: 4:30pm

Location: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Spread: New Orleans Saints -6.5, Minnesota Vikings +6.5

Money Line: New Orleans Saints -300, Minnesota Vikings +250

Over/Under: 51

Season Leaders for New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings

New Orleans Saints Season Leaders:

Passing yards: Drew Brees 234-322, 2,430 yards, 21 touchdowns, 4 interceptions

Rushing yards: Alvin Kamara 165 carries, 777 yards, 10 touchdowns

Receiving yards: Alvin Kamara 80 receptions, 739 yards, 5 touchdowns



Minnesota Vikings Season Leaders:

Passing yards: Kirk Cousins 294-435, 3,569 yards, 29 touchdowns, 13 interceptions

Rushing yards: 297 carries, 1,484 yards, 15 touchdowns

Receiving yards: Justin Jefferson 73 receptions, 1,182 yards, 7 touchdowns

What's at stake for the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints in their Week 16 meeting

New Orleans Saints have the opportunity to wrap up the NFC South with a victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Day. This would be huge for the New Orleans Saints. Tampa Bay Buccaneers are within one game of the Saints. New Orleans owns the tiebreaker due to head-to-head victories but if the Saints were to lose two straight they could lose first place in the division.

With the @Vikings and Saints playing tomorrow, we had to throw it back to the Minneapolis Miracle 🙏 @stefondiggs for the win



📺 : Vikings vs. Saints, Christmas Day at 4:30 PM ET on FOX pic.twitter.com/pQZ5F1dQeM — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 24, 2020

Minnesota Vikings need more than just one win against the New Orleans Saints. They would need the Arizona Cardinals to lose both their games to end the 2020 NFL Season. Minnesota would also need at least one loss from the Chicago Bears in the next two weeks. Minnesota Vikings would need to beat the Saints on Christmas Day and win their Week 17 meeting with the Detroit Lions.

New Orleans has already clinched a 2020 NFL Playoff spot so their is more at stake for the Minnesota Vikings. New Orleans Saints will be without top wide receiver Michael Thomas. Minnesota Vikings will need their run game to control the football game.

If the Minnesota Vikings want to make a run at the 2020 NFL Playoffs they need Dalvin Cook to have big games these next two weeks of the 2020 NFL Season.